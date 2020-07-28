Month of Mayhem: From ministerial snubs to pay-rises and Barry Cowen, it's been four weeks from hell for new Government

It's really been one month-long narrative of negativity for the Government. Many members of the public are questioning its competence and whether it has something of the haplessness and sheer bad luck that infected the last administration that linked up Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

It started strangely, in a socially-distanced Dáil because of the continued Covid crisis. Micheál Martin was duly elected Taoiseach but Billy Kelleher MEP came back from Brussels to witness his leader's elevation and failed to self-isolate. Bad start.

Micheál, proud as punch, then had one job - to announce a Cabinet of all the talents for these terrible times. He only had a few jobs to get right, since Fine Gael and the Greens had the call on the rest. But he managed to mess up, no matter which way you look at it.

CABINET COMPLAINTS

Expand Close The new Irish Cabinet (Julien Behal/PA) PA / Facebook

The new Irish Cabinet (Julien Behal/PA)





Many were miffed, as they were bound to be, because there weren't enough pork-barrel appointments to go round. But it was still unedifying for the public to hear pronounced squealing from some piglets about how their constituents, indeed their whole region, was being disrespected by the failure to elevate them as individuals to the Cabinet or even its second rank.

The fact that a junior minister was worth nearly an extra €40,000 on top of a TD’s salary of €96,000, and a senior role an extra €79,500 on top, had of course nothing to do with the case.

Everyone in the west complained that the west was being ignored, with former FG minister Michael Ring leading the expressions of regret. Meanwhile, Michael Moynihan of FF felt rebuffed and humiliated down in Cork.

But there was genuine mystery at the oddity of a new Taoiseach ignoring his own deputy leader when it came to Cabinet… had Dara Calleary been guilty of drink-driving or something?

This, of course, is rhetorical irony: Dara’s done nothing of the sort. But he’s now belatedly the Minister for Agriculture because someone else committed that crime – and unforgivably kept quiet about it. The Taoiseach wasn’t told.

THE COWEN DEBACLE

Expand Close Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney / Facebook

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Barry Cowen's alcohol intake at an All-Ireland final, knowing he had to drive home, was deeply unwise. Not only did he then drive, but he gave someone a lift. The Irish Independent’s exclusive story sent a torpedo into the coalition.

The new Minister for Agriculture gave what some saw as an abject Dáil apology laced with some snarky self-pity about parking fines and suchlike. Then the Sunday Times revealed that a Garda Pulse account varied with his. Cowen issued a statement disputing the Garda account, denying any suggestion that he made any attempt to evade Gardaí and invoking lawyers.

There was now a reflection on the Gardaí. But he also refused a demand from the Taoiseach that he deal with the unanswered questions again in the Dáil, pleading legal advice to remain schtum. Micheál couldn't accept that, and the first ministerial head rolled in record time.

COURT IMBROGLIO AND CAB

Another law-and-order issue engulfed Fianna Fáil when the Irish Independent revealed a TD had written a letter to a court praising three "hardworking" brothers whose homes were raided by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and who received suspended sentences over a horror incident in which an 18-year-old sustained knife wounds.

Longford-Westmeath TD Joe O’Flaherty said it was an "error of judgement". It didn't cut any ice with former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who felt he should have known better than to try to influence a judicial decision - and said so in public.

Politically it was a Fine Gael cut at Fianna Fáil, and subsequent offhand comments by the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, would have people asking who was the real Taoiseach.

MINISTERIAL PAY AND DISALLOWING PUP

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at Dublin Castle for a cabinet meeting (PA) / Facebook

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at Dublin Castle for a cabinet meeting (PA)





Meanwhile, just one month in, the new Taoiseach has been forced to answer whether it was a case of “Do as I say, not as I do” with the pay-rise and PUP-cut paradox.

The Government was heavily criticised last week for pushing ahead with a €16,000 increase for three super junior ministers.

"What’s different? What’s different is that there are new snouts in the trough,” said Richard Boyd Barrett in the Dáil in a put-down that had ringing overtones of truth.

TDs lined up to say they were disgusted, outraged and nauseated. But the Government attempted to claim a need for equity between ministers, and when that didn't work, even claimed credit for trying to prevent a gender imbalance with the treatment of Pippa Hackett, a Green super junior plucked from the obscurity of the Seanad.

But worse came at the weekend with the revelation that ordinary people at the airport were being challenged when going on their holidays - and were having their Pandemic Unemployment Payments ended because they were not resident in the State and looking for work. Flimsy justifications were offered, but the contrast was stark.

Micheál Martin acted on Monday to smother the controversy with a fire blanket, suddenly announcing a 10pc ministerial pay cut. Which now turns out to be an increase on what his predecessor and his minions took home…

And if it is really true that someone dreamt up a pay cut for all ministers three weeks ago, as the Taoiseach suggests, then the incompetence of the new Government really is laid bare for all to see.

They could have shown they were leading by example. Cuts all round would have defused, or at least substantially depressed the subsequent row over super-pay for superjuniors and then some extra on top.

Instead, the ministerial marginal trim looks like a greasy, grumbling and even minimal response to public outrage over political pay-padding and the cruel cutting of the PUP for ordinary folk.

Micheál Martin has been forced to admit that it might all have been ‘handled better’. And that's quite an understatement.

MORE BUSYBODIES, LESS EFFICIENCY

These debacles - and the clumsy reactions to them - come despite there being squadrons of Spads (Special Advisers) and assorted others seemingly crammed into State jobs just so they can be on the State payroll.

It started with the provision of aides-de-camp, State cars and Garda drivers where they had never been before.

This when all other enterprises have laid people off and furloughed staff. Yet the new coalition has stuffed an unprecedented number of extra PR staff into every available crevice in the woodwork. Too many cooks…

At this rate, with new depths of bungling, one might even expect this administration to proudly announce that it had managed to organise (someone somewhere misunderstood the memo) a bishop in a brewery.

Expand Close Minister for Education, Norma Foley (Julien Behal/PA) / Facebook

Minister for Education, Norma Foley (Julien Behal/PA)

Certainly all the advisers in the world didn't prevent new Education Minister Norma Foley from failing to tell the Dáil that the Leaving Cert results would be delayed until September.

There is little doubt that three heads are not better than one when it comes to leading the nation. The new troika has plumbed fresh depths of incompetence while simultaneously proving tone-deaf to the public mood. Meanwhile, Eamon Ryan was falling asleep - when he’s supposed to be the watchdog.

When the recess comes, and they do nothing at all, things can only get better.

