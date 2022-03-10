Modular homes for Ukrainian refugees will be built on State land ‘outside of the normal planning process’, Eamon Ryan says

A child runs in a sports hall of a high school, transformed into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland. Picture: Reuters

Modular homes for Ukrainian refugees will be built on State land “outside of the normal planning process” according to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

There will be “emergency measures” put in place by Government so that modular homes can be built very quickly and outside of the usual planning process, which may take years.

“We’re going to have to act with real speed and in some instances, that’s going to require the likes of modular housing to apply different rules to what we would normally apply in the planning system,” Minister Ryan told the Dáil.

“We’re looking at just those sort of emergency measures which would allow us to build modular housing outside of the normal planning process.”

Read More

The Government expects that as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees may arrive into the country, with approximately just under 500 a day currently arriving into Dublin Airport.

While some are choosing to stay with family or friends, those with no Irish connections are being accommodated in hotels and may also be housed in converted army barracks.

However, modular homes, or accommodation which is factory made and quickly built, are likely also to be built on State lands.

Minister Ryan said that air strikes on a maternity hospital in Mariupol in Ukraine are “atrocious”.

He said that the Irish Government is “standing up” for the nations which have been attacked.

He said that the way young refugees who come into Ireland and are looked after will be “critical”.

“We need now I think to engage to the Ukrainian minister for education and also the Teacher’s Council are looking into how we can employ some of the Ukrainian teachers coming in to see how quickly we could establish classes,” he said.

He said that keeping the Ukrainian curriculum for the country’s students may provide the “best education and welcome”.