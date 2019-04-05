Máiría Cahill withdraws from local elections over safety fears

IRA abuse victim and SDLP councillor Máiría Cahill has withdrawn from the upcoming local elections in Northern Ireland due to a rule which stipulates she would have to make her address public.

In a statement Ms Cahill – who came to prominence after she waived her right to anonymity to speak out in a newspaper interview, making allegations she had been raped by a suspected IRA member when she was a teenager – said she is withdrawing from the race reluctantly.

Ms Cahill said there are various legal order in place to prohibit behaviour towards her which puts her at risk.

“I live with protective measures in my house for that very reason and very rarely tell people where I live to minimise that risk,” she said.

Due to electoral rules for local elections Ms Cahill said she would have to make her address known in order to run which she said would put her and her young daughter at “severe risk”.

She said the rules will be changed in future, branding the situation that has emerged for her a “fiasco”.

She was co-opted onto the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council as an SDLP councillor ten months ago and was mid-campaign to be elected in the upcoming elections until withdrawing.

“I have worked hard as a councillor for the last 10 months, and it is ironic that a strong advocate for keeping women safe is effectively barred from running for public office due to very real concerns about her safety,” she said.

Ms Cahill said she hopes she has lived up to her promises as a local councillor reaching out to across communities and raising awareness about sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Online Editors