Ministers won’t seek reversal of pay rises for top RTÉ executives as Patrick Kielty admits to first-night nerves

Patrick Kielty says he's looking forward to starting his dream job next Friday. Photo: Carrie Davenport

The Government will not call for RTÉ bosses to forego the 10pc pay increase they took last year as the broadcaster lost money.

Brian Stanley, the Sinn Féin chairman of the Public Accounts Committee looking into the cluster of RTÉ scandals, has called for a 10pc pay cut from executives that should also apply to the top 10 earners.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has disagreed, saying: “I don’t think they should, I don’t believe so.” He argued that RTÉ, as a semi-State company, was entitled to set its own salaries.

It has emerged that the Government did not know about the pay rises that suddenly reversed a 10pc pay cut shared by senior management – and neither did the staff.

Another meeting of the staff association at RTÉ has been called for, but it appears rank-and-file employees are anxious to back the efforts of new director general Kevin Bakhurst to steady the ship.

Irish government are committed to public service broadcasting but want RTE reform

It is being hoped that Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Show of the season on Friday will steady nerves and return a sense of normality — that might also result in a pick-up in licence fee payments, assuming no fresh spending scandals emerge.

Kielty said yesterday in an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan that The Late Late was the show he had dreamed of presenting as a boy and was enormously excited at taking on one of the world’s best-known chat shows.

It comes as Independent.ie can reveal today that there is a major change to the format of the programme.

It will see all guests brought on together — similar to the format of The Graham Norton Show — instead of being interviewed sequentially, as has been the case in the decades the programme has been on air.

It is also likely that the show will finish earlier than has been the case in the past.

Kielty, whose father was murdered in the Troubles, said his Dad would be advising him to “lean on the leg that shakes the most” when going before the audience for the first time. The trouble is that each leg is likely to be shaking badly, he added.

It came as the Taoiseach said he didn’t think it was right for Government ministers to be trying to set pay levels in State-owned enterprises like RTE, saying: “We have said that before.”

RTÉ will require additional funding this year, but the Government will need to see “a reform plan or a new strategy from the board or from the DG”, he said.

“Any additional funding this year next year will be conditional on that. But it runs its own affairs,” Mr Varadkar added.