Cabinet ministers will tomorrow consider if negative pre-flight Covid tests should be required for all passengers coming into the country.

A crunch meeting in Government Buildings tonight heard that there has been a stabilisation of infection figures in recent days and that there is still “ongoing concern” over virus infection rates and the need to reduce socialisation.

The three Coalition leaders and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly met the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, deputy CMO Ronan Glynn, as well as Nphet members Prof Phillip Nolan and Dr Cillian de Gascun, where the public health officials gave the latest update on the Omicron variant.

A well-placed source said that there was “general agreement” that a further two weeks would be needed to have a better understanding of the variant and the “risk involved”.

The Indo Daily: School Daze: Covid rules in primary schools

Read More

Cabinet ministers will tomorrow consider if there is a need to impose further travel rules, requiring all arrivals into the State to have a negative test.

It is yet to be decided whether the tests should be PCR tests or rapid antigen tests.

It is understood that public health is in favour of the proposed testing regime.

Nphet also gave ministers rationale for their advice last week, in which it said that schoolchildren in third class and up should wear masks, and that children should avoid pantos and nativity plays.

Currently only children from age 12 up must wear masks.

Public health doctors said that infection rates for both the five to 11 age group and their parents is “high”.

Cabinet will also consider this advice tomorrow and the extension of Covid passes into other sectors such as gyms and hairdressers.

The meeting also heard that booster vaccines are showing “significant” progress in reduction of the spread of the virus in the over 70s and 80s.