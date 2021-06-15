Ministers to consider pledge to end homelessness by 2030

Ministers will today consider a pledge to end homelessness by 2030.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet which details his intention to sign a European declaration on tackling homelessness.

One of the aims of the declaration is that homelessness will be eradicated by 2030.

Next week the minister attend a virtual launch in Lisbon of the European Platform on Combatting Homelessness.

The declaration is expected to be signed by each EU member state.

It pledges to “review progress towards the eradication of homelessness by 2030”.

As well as ending homelessness, it pledges each member state will strengthen evidence about and monitoring on homelessness, establish a European prize and contribute to EU funding.

“Good practices” will also be promoted throughout EU member states.

According to a Government source, the declaration and the EU Platform on Combatting Homelessness are “consistent” with Ireland’s position to “reduce and prevent homelessness to the greatest extent possible and will add to the work already being undertaken.”

Figures published last month by the Department of Housing showed that the number of people who were homeless in April rose by 22 to 8,082 compared to 8,060 in the previous month.

There was also a rise in the number of families homeless from 913 to 925 and the number of children who are homeless increased by 27 to 2,193.