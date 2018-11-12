Minister's out of his depth in unplanned pool plunge

Government Minister Jim Daly took an early bath after an unexpected slip into a leisure centre pool, forcing him to make use of the new changing rooms that he had arrived to open.

The Minister for Health and Older People took a dip, soaking his suit, after cutting the ribbon for the new facilities at the Wild Atlantic Pool and Leisure Centre in Baltimore, Co Cork on Friday evening.

He is understood to have been testing the temperature of the water when he lost his balance and fell in.

"It was great to see so many supporters at the official opening of our new changing rooms last night," read an online post from the leisure centre.

"Fair play to Jim Daly TD, who got more than he bargained for with an unexpected dip in the pool, but came up smiling."

The photo - from Anne Minihane for 'The Southern Star' newspaper - shows Mr Daly in a cheerful mood, despite the embarrassment of his unexpected dunking.

A photo and video, which was posted on Facebook by the publication, shows the Fine Gael TD being offered a helping hand by a lifeguard at the leisure centre as he made his way from the centre of the pool.

