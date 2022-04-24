| 7.8°C Dublin

Minister’s four-day trip to US results in £14,500 bill

Secretary of State and NIO officials took part in meetings in Washington and New York in October

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

Almost £15,000 was claimed in expenses for a trip by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to the US last year.

Brandon Lewis visited New York and Washington over four days in October to take part in a series of meetings with US-based organisations about the Northern Ireland protocol and legacy issues in relation to the Troubles.

