Minister’s four-day trip to US results in £14,500 bill

Almost £15,000 was claimed in expenses for a trip by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to the US last year.

Brandon Lewis visited New York and Washington over four days in October to take part in a series of meetings with US-based organisations about the Northern Ireland protocol and legacy issues in relation to the Troubles.

Figures made public by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) show the total cost of Mr Lewis’s trip was £7,824, which included expenses claimed for travel, accommodation and meals.

He was accompanied on the American trip by NIO Permanent Secretary Madeleine Alessandri. A total of £6,702 was paid out to cover her travel, accommodation and meals.

It is understood a second NIO official also took part in the US trip but the NIO refused a request from the Sunday Independent for the details of this person’s expenses to also be made public.

Mr Lewis travelled to the US on October 9 on a scheduled flight and was joined a day later by Mrs Alessandri, whose flights to America were listed on expenses details as “economy and premium economy”.

On October 10, the NIO delegation met members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) to “discuss issues around the protocol and legacy”.

The AOH describes itself as “America’s oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organisation” and claims to have 46,000 members in the US, Canada, Scotland and Ireland.

During the meeting, the Secretary of State is believed to have outlined the Government’s plan to bring an end to Troubles-related prosecutions.

The legacy proposals would also end future inquests and the possibility of people taking civil actions in relation to cases linked to the Troubles.

The Government’s plan has been criticised by all political parties in Northern Ireland along with families of those killed during the Troubles, who described it as an amnesty for those who killed their loved ones.

Also on October 10, Mr Lewis met representatives of the Archdiocese of New York.

The NIO said the purpose of the meeting was to “build relations with the US Catholic community and update them on the situation in Northern Ireland”.

On October 12, the Secretary of State met members of the Atlantic Council to discuss the ongoing issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Atlantic Council was set up in 1961 to “promote constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs”.

Those present at the meeting are understood to have discussed the ongoing issues around the Northern Ireland protocol which was agreed by the UK and European Union (EU) during negotiations around the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

The protocol, which came into effect last year, was established to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish land Border after Brexit.

It means Northern Ireland remains in the single market and goods leaving Northern Ireland are checked before going to the UK and to prevent a hard border with Ireland.

However, opponents of the agreement argue it has created a border down the Irish Sea.

Mr Lewis’s final official engagement during his trip to the US was on October 13 when he met representatives of the British American Business Association to promote Northern Ireland as a destination to invest in.

In relation to the cost of the US trip, the Sunday Independent asked the NIO for a breakdown of how much of the money claimed in expenses for both Mr Lewis and Mrs Alessandri was spent specifically on travel, accommodation and meals.

However, these details were not provided. A NIO spokesperson said: “The Department makes public the costs of travel and subsistence incurred by Ministers and the Permanent Secretary.

"During visits to the USA, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland conducts important business with key partners to support political stability in NI, promote NI as a leading destination to do business and visit, and encourage support for further inward investment from major US institutions.”

Meanwhile, a large delegation of AOH members from the US arrived in Northern Ireland last week for a series of meetings.

The group of around 50 members met relatives of people killed during the Troubles to discuss the proposed British amnesty measures.

They also met representatives from local political parties.

The AOH delegation is also expected to hold a series of meetings in the Republic.