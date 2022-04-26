MINISTERS have agreed to establish a new Cabinet sub-committee on Ukraine to oversee the State’s response to the crisis caused by the Russian invasion.

Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to set up the new committee which will be responsible for overseeing the Government response to the crisis in Ukraine, which is primarily focussed on accommodating the thousands of refugees arriving in Ireland from the war-torn country in recent weeks.

However, the committee will also be the key deliberative and decision-making body for the economic response to the crisis which has sent global energy prices spiralling and had significant knock-on impacts on major commodities.

The proposal to set up the new dedicated sub-committee that was agreed by ministers will see the committee consist of the three Coalition party leaders - Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Environment and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who has been overseeing Ireland's diplomatic response to the crisis including at an EU and United Nations Security Council level, will also be a member of the sub-committee.

Its membership will also include Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The committee will also include key officials from government departments and some political advisers to the leaders and ministers. The committee has been set up in addition to a high-powered group of department secretaries general, which has been meeting weekly since the crisis began. It is chaired by Martin Fraser, the outgoing secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, who will soon be replaced by his deputy John Callinan.

Government sources said that other ministers may also be brought in for meetings of the new sub-committee on issues that arise in the coming weeks, including the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Education Minister Norma Foley.