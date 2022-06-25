Ministerial ratings: Two years after Cabinet was formed, who has outstayed their welcome and who deserves to be asked back?

Premium
THIS weekend marks two years since the ‘grand coalition’ of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party came to power. Micheál Martin’s Cabinet picks brought together a mix of very experienced ministers and rookie TDs. With a reshuffle scheduled for later this year, Political Correspondent Senan Molony assesses who is swimming and sinking.
The conscience of the Cabinet and the man who must size up the spending ambitions of others. Much more shrewd than his friendly folksy style would suggest. Has piloted his country through the financial nightmare of the pandemic and returned us all safely to work. Rightly regarded by his Eurogroup colleagues – 8/10
Can only pale in comparison when set against his senior in Merrion Street. His brand of perfect pleasantness seems to lack the underlying steel that Paschal can privately display. Quietly nursing FF leadership ambitions, but has yet to set his stamp on things. The public pay negotiations will be a stern test – 5/10
It is impossible not to contrast his winged words at the United Nations with the complete disaster that befell the Passport Office on his watch. He had one job to do at home and he didn’t do it, which let people down. Showboating on the Northern Ireland Protocol or the Western Balkans cannot compensate – 3/10
Tough to walk into high office on your first days as a TD. Was captured and trussed up by his Department early on, the mother and baby home report proving something of a shambles. Has been trying to extricate himself ever since, but there are signs that he is slowly toughening up and getting a grip – 6/10
Has at least endured, after the crop failure of our first two ministers for Agriculture in this government. Well advised thus far, but is now facing into a nightmare of addressing cereal shortages for food security when farmers are in crisis over fertiliser and other growing pains. Will he wilt? – 5/10
Hard to fathom why some see her as a Fine Gael leader-in-waiting. Was unconvincing at the beginning on how it was that she reckoned the outgoing Attorney General had to delight us further on the Supreme Court bench. Six months on from the killing of Ashling Murphy, we’re still waiting for promised action. – 4/10
Admired by her Cabinet colleagues for her clear-sightedness and sophistication in sharing out the political spoils. Can come across as rather robotic in public speaking, but is wily and adroit behind closed doors. Has introduced some humane measures and is unusually inclined to listen to people and actually offer help – 8/10
A streetfighter, almost literally in his house-to-house struggles. Has been left unreinforced by the Taoiseach is the face of the national emergency the President has branded a disaster. His situation makes one wonder why we have two ministers in Finance. Applying as much muscle as he can in a doomed solo effort – 6/10
She can often come across as anxious or stressed which is not a good look for a minister. Has clashed with her party leader and asserted herself in Cabinet. Nonetheless has plenty of good ideas, and the artist income scheme will be closely watched. Not yet experienced enough to spoof persuasively – 5/10
It would be wrong to egg Foley when ‘ag foghlaim’ is what she’s in charge of, and she’s learning on the job herself. Has had some ups and downs, with predictable grades of a bare pass from her teachers – but they’re always mooching for something and she hasn’t fallen for their schtick yet. Can do better. Concentrate! – 5/10
Rubbishy old makey-up ministry, and he knows it. Irish academia is full of vastly overpaid rotten wood, and that’s where the real problem lies, despite his success in increasing college places. Trinity has barely limped into the world’s top 100 universities, for instance. Smart man with quickfire intellect, wasted here. – 4/10
Meh... Two books have exposed the panoply of failings in Health through the pandemic, kicking Donnelly up the street and back down again, His senior civil servants have been running rings about him to an embarrassing extent – call it bypass surgery -- the Tony Holohan affair a case in point. Our diagnosis – 3/10
Nice bloke, shame about the fate. His goose seems cooked on a turf fire, having displayed an uncanny ability to unluckily offend most of the country most of the time. Quite sure he’s right about everything, and he probably is, but we still love to whinge about him. Can’t seem to please the public or his party. – 3/10
Itching to get out of whatever department he’s in at the moment (probably has to remind himself). Waiting for the top job, but worried on two fronts: falling FG popularity and dread of a DPP decision to prosecute over the lamentable leak affair. Recent lurch of popularity-seeking seems to exhibit an odd air of desperation. – 5/10
Micheál Martin – Taoiseach
Ever the altar boy, was delighted to finally make Monsignor – piously forgiving a series of Fine Gael sins along the way. May have copped on by now, but has failed to lead a WOGA (whole of Government approach) on housing. Cautiously got us through Covid, so marks there – but still simpering away over his Shared Island indulgence. – 7/10