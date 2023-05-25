Ministerial ‘kite-flying’ on Budget while Meta makes hundreds redundant deplored in Dáil

Over 500 workers about to be made redundant by Meta, owners of Facebook, are having to watch Government ministers “kite-flying” on the Budget when little has been done to strengthen employee rights, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik told the Dáil.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, in reply, appeared to chide three Fine Gael junior ministers for presuming on the tax package for next year.

He said: “We believe there should be reduction in taxation, but the precise manner in which you do that – and who you target (for benefits) – that is something for Government collectively to engage in.”

He indicated other priorities for assistance, apart from the €1,000 cut for the “squeezed middle” of PAYE workers urged by a Fine Gael trio.

“Apart from reducing taxation, which the three parties have committed to, and reducing the cost of public services and increasing expenditure – in areas like childcare, we’ve made really appreciable gains,” he said.

“We have opportunities now to do something very significant in that area (childcare), and in education and health, as well as disabilities.

“And I’m conscious of people working in the disability sector, Section 39 agencies, who, because of national pay agreements, have fallen somewhat behind.”

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit said the people talking about the “squeezed middle” were the very ones who had squeezed the middle. People’s disposable incomes had been eroded by the Government in recent years, he added. Mr Martin countered that Mr Boyd Barrett’s policies would “destroy enterprise”.

But the Labour Party leader, Ms Bacik, returned to the issue of big corporates allegedly having an unfair upper hand over their employees.

Meta's HQ in Dublin. Photo: PA

Rounding on Fine Gael messaging about wanting tax cuts in the autumn, Ms Bacik said Meta, the Facebook giant, would be “wreaking devastation” among families, while the Government appeared to be concerned with giving such companies “options” with their employees, rather than obligations.

Workers were awaiting news as to who will be affected by the Meta announcement, but it appeared the question for Government was what to do next in the context of a massive Budget surplus, she said.

“Certainly the kite-flying from ministers (in Fine Gael) has not been helpful. People are now looking for some certainty as to what social protections will be in place and what measures will be adopted by Government in the forthcoming Budget.

“The reality is that workers’ rights for your Government were not important enough to get a stand-alone section in the Programme for Government,” Ms Bacik said. “And now what we’re seeing is workers being left without recognition for their trade union representatives in the context of collective redundancies.”

She said the Government should “enshrine the right to organise, and a right to collective bargaining” in legislation – along with heeding the calls from ICTU, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, for a €2-an-hour increase to the minimum wage.

Mr Martin said in reply: “I think it's fair to say that there’s been significant enhancements of workers’ rights over the last two and a half years since this Government came to office.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Photo: PA

He cited sick leave and redundancy payments legislation.

He added: “Could I say that in respect to the Budget, the Summer Economic Statement will be published as normal before the summer recess.

“That will give the broad envelope in terms of the taxation package – and we’ve been reducing taxation in last three years. I know the Opposition would like to increase taxes, not reduce them. That’s their stated position.

“We believe there should be reduction in taxation, but the precise manner in which you do that – and who you target – is something for Government collectively.”

Last year there was a €1bn package for personal tax reductions, he said, but also an additional €6bn in expenditure of new measures and existing levels of service.

After the Summer Economic Statement, once the 2024 envelopes are decided on “by the two ministers [Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe], we can get on to the real work then, of working out where we allocate that”.