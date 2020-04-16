Minister who slammed TDs for forcing Dáil to sit breaches social distancing guidelines

TWO weeks ago she told TDs they should be ashamed for forcing the Dáil to sit during the coronavirus crisis, but with TV cameras rolling Josepha Madigan breached social distancing guidelines and put herself right behind the Taoiseach for today’s sitting.

This afternoon, the Culture Minister posted a picture on Instagram which showed her seated a safe distance from Mr Varadkar.

"In the #Dáil this afternoon while an Taoiseach @leovaradkar takes questions from T.Ds on #COVID19. All following #socialdistancing guidelines set out by the @irishhealthservice and sitting two seats apart. #ItsInOurHands," the post stated.

But earlier footage from the opening minutes of the debate, which began at 2pm, showed Ms Madigan sitting directly behind Leo Varadkar as he outlined the Government’s response to the pandemic emergency.

Her spokesman confirmed she sat there for several minutes until Mr Varadkar finished speaking and then moved across to position herself at an appropriate distance from the Taoiseach and other Fine Gael colleagues.

"When she came into the Dáil, she came downstairs, hopped into a chair behind the Taoiseach, realised she shouldn't be there and then at an appropriate occasion, once he finished, she moved," the spokesman said.

"She didn't start somewhere, move over behind the Taoiseach and move away again. It's just genuinely one of those things. She didn't think anything about it, so as soon as the appropriate moment came she moved over."

Ms Madigan seated herself directly behind the Taoiseach despite clear guidance being issued to TDs to seat themselves well apart from other TDs in the chamber.

A spokeswoman for the Houses of the Oireachtas said: "All the party leaders were approached and asked to observe social distancing and that there be only two members from each party and grouping in the chamber at any one time. If people are ignoring the advice then it's really a matter for the party leaders."

Earlier this month. Ms Madigan drew the ire of Opposition TDs after she claimed those who demanded that the Dáil meet had "shown a complete disregard for our national fight to contain Covid-19."

"Shame on you. You have forced us to stray from home rather than stay at home, which is completely contrary to public health guidelines and nothing to do with any public representative shirking responsibilities.

"There’s no reason why we couldn’t have this done remotely," she said.

