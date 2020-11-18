Minister Simon Harris suggests the army should be used for more Covid-19 contact tracing

HIGHER Education Minister Simon Harris has suggested that the army should be used to carry out more Covid-19 contact-tracing.

The former health minister’s comments came after Fine Gael TDs heavily criticised the redeployment of speech and language therapists to track the virus at a private party meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Harris told his parliamentary party that he did not understand why the army was not being utilised to the same extent as it was at the beginning of the pandemic for contact-tracing.

The former health minister suggested the use of the army needed to be explored again and that Fine Gael should formally seek an update on the HSE’s efforts to recruit 3,000 staff to work in testing and contact-tracing and said these views would be fed back to Cabinet.

The Minister, who was responding in the absence of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, said it was not acceptable that children are missing out on key developmental therapies.

Several TDs raised complaints about the postponement of routine appointments with speech and language therapists because they are being used for contact-tracing.

Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins said almost half of these therapists have been redeployed to contact tracing since March and said that public health nurses aren't carrying out developmental checks on thousands of babies and toddlers because of Covid.

Ms Higgins was backed by former junior minister Ciaran Cannon who said it was a major problem in his Galway constituency where there are “horrendous delays” in children accessing speech and language therapies. Senator Mary Seery-Kearney also raised the issue.

The meeting also heard calls for pubs and churches to be reopened in the run-up to Christmas with TDs anxious that the Government provide an update for these sectors as soon as possible ahead of the anticipated lifting of Level 5 restrictions next month.

Clare TD Joe Carey said publicans needed to be able to plan and order stock and claimed that if wet pubs did not open it would only encourage house parties.

Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell said it would be unfair to allow pubs to reopen in the rest of the country but not Dublin and criticised the “knee jerk reaction’” to the scenes of people drinking on the streets of the capital at the weekend.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan criticised the lack of consistency in Government messaging and said it was “embarrassing” that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was rebuffed by Cabinet over plans to crackdown on outdoor drinking.

Mr Flanagan also said it would be “preposterous” to have wet pubs open on Christmas Eve and not churches. Cork East TD David Stanton, who called for hotels to reopen next month, also said that the Government needed to engage with churches about reopening over the holiday season.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan also said he had gotten a lot of calls on the issue of churches and pointed out they are huge spaces that allow for social distancing.

Mr Phelan said he had also gotten an adverse reaction from the public to Mr Varadkar’s comments last week that people should not book flights home for Christmas.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy expressed concerns that the National Public Health Emergency Team did not want a Dáil debate on loosening restrictions, which he hopes will take place next week, because they’re worried it might undermine the public message.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the meeting it was likely the cabinet would make a final decision on easing restrictions towards the end of next week.

