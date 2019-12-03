Minister shoots down demands of angry bingo players, insists he will not change controversial gambling proposals

Minister of State David Stanton has shot down the demands of angry bingo players and insisted he will not change his controversial gambling legalisation.

The minister issued a statement announcing he would not change his gambling proposals as demonstrators gathered outside Leinster House to protest against the legislation.

Mr Stanton said he did not accept that bingo halls would close as a result of the changes to the Gaming and Lotteries Act.

He said the legislation would ensure charities get a "fair share" of the proceedings raised by bingo operators acting as their agency.

"These measures will increase transparency by placing some additional responsibilities on applicants for lottery licences," he said.

"It is right and proper that licence holders get an appropriate return to their charity," he added.

The minister is proposing that a maximum of 25pc of proceeds go to bingo operators while a minimum of 25pc would go to charity and 50pc would go to prize-winners.

“I don’t accept that these changes will stop anyone playing bingo – a game which is renowned for its social appeal," he added

"Given its social appeal, people do not play bingo based solely on the prize level, if they did, they would likely gamble elsewhere. It will simply ensure that the charitable purposes, such as sports clubs, school renovations etc. – will benefit as intended," he added.

The minister’s statement was issued as close to 100 protesters played a game of bingo outside Leinster House in protest against the laws.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae and Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall acted as bingo callers for the event.

'Save our Bingo' spokesperson Naomi Reilly said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to stop the "crazy legislation" going through the Dail.

"I don’t understand how Leo and the Government can take bingo away from us," Ms Reilly said.

"For many of the people who play it’s their only social outlet, their only chance to get out of the house, meet old friends and enjoy themselves.

"This will have a major impact on people’s mental health as they won’t have a social outlet to meet friends and enjoy themselves," she added.

