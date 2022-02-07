Minister says people should shop around instead of ‘complaining’ about cost of living

A junior minister has said people should shop around instead of “complaining” about the rising cost of living.

Junior finance minister Seán Fleming said that if people “make an effort they can save a lot of money”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime about some of the measures being considered by Government to tackle the growing cost of living, Mr Fleming urged people to shop around and switch heat, electricity or gas providers as well as their local supermarket.

He was asked why the Government did not act sooner to tackle rising costs as Opposition politicians have been raising the issue for months.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Read More

“It takes effort to shop and switch and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money,” he said.

“Rather than just complaining on what the Government is going to do for me, you could actually have a serious impact on your own finances but it involves people having to do some work themselves.”

When challenged by presenter Sarah McInerney, the minister said that his comments about people complaining were in reference to Opposition politicians.

“Instead of people complaining because you’ve listed two or three Opposition TDs who have complained, I'm saying it would be more practical and give people suggestions,” he said.

“If you move around you can get better prices and that’s in our own hands.”

Mr Fleming said he does the weekly grocery shopping for his own house and has shopped around for health insurance to get the best deal.

“I’ve shopped around in relation to my health insurance

“And it does take time and effort and if people put in time and effort they will actually get reductions.”



