Minister says people planning foreign holidays need 'certainty'

MINISTER Michael McGrath has said people planning foreign holidays will have to be given as much certainty as possible when Cabinet meets to discuss the easing of rules on non-essential travel.

But he cautioned that protecting public health will be “paramount” in decisions made on the matter.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to dicsuss coronavirus restrictions on travel into and out of Ireland.

A Cabinet sub-committee is due to hear from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan in the issue tomorrow but no decisions are due until Taoiseach Micheál Martin's full team meets on Monday.

A 'green list' of countries that have similar coronavirus levels and would be opened up for travel without the need for a 14-day quarantine upon return is to be drawn up by July 9. But it's unclear if routes will be opened up as early as next week.

Public Expenditure Minister Mr McGrath said it's a "difficult issue" for people who have plans to travel and have made bookings.

He added: "We acknowledge the need for as high a degree of certainty as is possible on the issue like this"

Mr McGrath said protecting public health is "of paramount importance."

He said economic and health issues are "inextricably linked" but "We certainly don't want to get to a point where we have to unwind the changes that we have made, the progress of recent times of moving through the phases [of the roadmap for reopening Ireland]."

Mr McGrath said: "That will be an absolute key consideration because doing so would have a detrimental impact on confidence and sentiment in the Irish economy."

He said: "We appreciate that a decision will need to be made and the government will have to make its position clear."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that progress made in fighting the virus have come under pressure elsewhere in the world.

"We’re very much aware of that as we look at where we are in Ireland and we want to continue to do all we can to make Ireland a safe place to live in and also to be a safe place to visit. "That’s the spirit in which I’m going to be hearing the CMO tomorrow," he added.

Online Editors