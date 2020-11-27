Minister says Christmas easing of Covid-19 curbs should not be seen as a ‘to-do list’

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris made the remarks ahead of this afternoon's Cabinet meeting on lifting the Level 5 lockdown. Photo: Julien Behal

PEOPLE should use "common sense" as Covid-19 restrictions are eased for

Christmas and not feel that new freedoms are a "to do list", a Government minister has said.

Some curbs like the closure of non-essential shops and gyms are expected to be lifted as early as Tuesday.

Other measures like opening restaurants and gastro pubs and allowing intercounty travel and home visits are set to be allowed later in December.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announce the plans for Christmas later this evening.

Mr Harris wouldn't be drawn on the details as he arrived at Government Buildings.

He said the Cabinet will consider "all of the information that is available" to "make the best, informed and rounded decision."

Mr Harris spoke of the progress that's been made in slowing the spread of the virus in recent weeks and said "we just need to make sure though is that we don’t squander that progress" while at the same time allowing for "a safe and meaningful Christmas".

He said the goal would be to enter 2021 from a position of strength as the vaccines begin to be rolled out.

Mr Harris told reporters he would not speculate on whether restaurants will be allowed to open next week.

He was asked if it is a choice between allowing people to see family or easing restrictions on the hospitality, as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has suggested in its latest recommendations.

Mr Harris said: "I hope not" adding: "Christmas is different for different people" - some would like to go out for a meal in a safe environment and others would like to have visitors in their homes.

Mr Harris added: "We as a people will have a menu. We don’t need to feel it’s a to-do list."

He said he isn't pre-empting the Government decision but if the hospitality sector is opened and home visits are allowed "we need to exercise a bit of common sense".

He added: "Don’t have a crowd around to the house tonight, go out to a busy restaurant tomorrow and then have another few around the next night.

"Let’s use the common sense we’ve all seen the Irish people show in spades."

He said: "I trust the people of this country. They have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to keep their families safe, to save lives and to try and get our country through this.

"I have no doubt that will continue."

Online Editors