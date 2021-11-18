Minister reveals 24,000 Mother and Baby Homes survivors excluded from redress scheme

An estimated 58,000 survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are alive today, the Minister for Children has told the Dáil.

The number emerges two days after Roderic O’Gorman said his compensation scheme of €800 million would benefit 34,000 survivors — meaning 24,000 will be excluded.

Babies who were at the home less than six months are excluded from the compensation scheme, as are those who were “boarded out” and who thereby fail to meet the residency threshold.

The scheme involves payments, largely to mothers, who spent more than six months at the institutions, some being incarcerated for a decade and more.

If baby residents were included the cost of compensation likely would be in excess of €1 billion, depending on the sums to be awarded for those resident less than six months, plus a sum in respect of medical costs.

Irish resident survivors who qualify are being issued an enhanced medical card in addition to a compensation payment for residency and any forced worked, which could be worth up to €125,000.

The payment in lieu of the medical card to those resident abroad is €3,000, which alone would cost nearly €75 million for the 24,000 the Minister has revealed are excluded by the minimum residency requirement.

Minister O’Gorman told the Dail: “It’s clear that redress comes in many forms for people, Approximately 34,000 survivors will benefit from the payments under this scheme and 19,000 will receive an enhanced medical card. This is just one element of the government's comprehensive response to the Commission's final report.

“The diverse needs of those who spent time in the mother and baby or county institution will be addressed across the Government's Action Plan. The payment scheme will provide a general payment for time spent in the institutions, recognising the harsh conditions, the trauma and the other forms of mistreatment that were experienced while residents were there.”

He added: “It’s designed so that people who spent the longest time in these institutions as mothers or as young children, and endured the harshest conditions, will receive the highest level of award.

“For people who are adopted or otherwise separated from their birth family, the overwhelming priority need which has been which has been expressed to me is access to records.

“So for those children who spent short periods in an institution during their infancy, the Action Plan provides a response to their needs in the Birth Information and Tracing Bill.

"That legislation will provide guaranteed access to an unredacted birth cert, as well as wider birth and early life information for those who have questions in relation to their origins.”

But Martin Browne, Sinn Fein TD for Tipperary, who raised the issue on Thursday evening, said the Government had compounded the sense of exclusion of now grown adults who were less than six months in a mother and baby home.

“They are deeply upset and feel let down yet again. And these emotions are being felt right across the country,” he said, with many survivors of Sean Ross Abbey in contact with him, who were “furious” at this week’s moves.

“Every time this Government acts towards the survivors of the mother and baby homes, you create controversy,” he said, claiming the six-month rule was “completely arbitrary.”