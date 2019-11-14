Minister pledges 2020 reform to defamation laws which 'make us a laughing stock internationally'

At a symposium on the reform of these laws this morning, the Fine Gael TD said that his department will have a published report on the topic by the end of March next.

Having already held a public consultation, the minister said he received "a wide range of detail with many thoughtful submissions and a wide rang of concerns" and that it is clear that our current laws under the Defamation Act 2009 need to be reviewed.

"What we need to do now is to calibrate a balance between the different rights that are protected under the act," Mr Flanagan said.

"While the issues of concern have changed, in 2019 there remains a clear need and dare I say it, a clear demand of a searching review of our defamation law, for openness.

"We will address the question of how we can best reform Irish defamation law first, so we can protect freedom of expression and the vital role of an independent news and media, by avoiding what really is a chilling affect of high, and often times, totally unpredictable awards and costs, and the manner in which that impacts on public interest media reporting."

"I am conscious that this review has taken somewhat longer than many of us, including myself, would wish," he continued.

"I'm really keen to see a matter of urgent progress early next year. I think it's important that we put in place an improved, and a more sustainable approach to the resolution of defamation cases.

"I expect that we will complete the review shortly. In terms of the report, I expect it to be published before the end of March and based on that I would hope, before the summer recess in the Dáil, we will bring forward the legislative process to my colleagues in government, and indeed if we can do it earlier, we will."

The conference was held yesterday in the Royal Irish Academy after years of concerns raised by media organisations about the inflated and unpredictable damage awards and the lengthy process, and thereby costs associated with defamation cases.

The minister said that to best reform defamation legislation, these issues must be resolved, while ensuring the protection of citizen's reputation and good name, to ensure that economically defamation law is accessible to everyone and to tackle new problems raised by online defamation.

The symposium heard details of the EU legislation on defamation and the current Irish laws from Professor Tarlach McGonagle and Professor Neville Cox respectively, and advice from Professor Andrew Scott of the London School of Economics on common law reforms to defamation legislation.

Mr Scott outlined changes to the law in England and Wales, including the removal of a jury from defamation cases, a cap on damages and a serious harm test- whereby the harm caused to the complainant's reputation has to be considered serious.

Stakeholders in Ireland's defamation laws were also asked to address the conference, and the area which received the most attention was juries in defamation trials.

Under current legislation, juries not only deem whether the plaintiff has been defamed, but also decide the level of damages awarded in defamation cases. While almost all of the seven stake-holding panelists interviewed agreed that juries slowed down the process of defamation trials and make the damages awarded unpredictable, wide-varying and often inflated, Sasha Gayer, a Senior Council for The Bar of Ireland argued in their favour.

Key stakeholders in defamation law from the media and legal professions (l-r) Andrea Martin, MediaLawyer Solicitors, Sasha Gayer, The Bar of Ireland, Seamus Dooley, National Union of Journalists, Ed McCann Independent Newspapers

In response to this, Ed McCann, Managing Editor of Independent Newspapers, said that the reality of juries in defamation cases impacts on everyday journalism. The majority of cases are settled out of court, he said, because of the "eye-watering" costs of bringing it to trial.

"You have to look at the reality of the impact of this," he said.

"Andrew (Scott) was speaking about the impact in England and Wales and that they don't have juries there, so to me it just doesn't stand up, that argument (from Ms Gayer).

"I think as well, in terms of the efficiency of the process, in Ireland there are only nine weeks in the years when jury trials, defamation trials can be heard, so by its nature it slows up the process.

"It makes our system a laughing stock. If you look at the McDonagh case that was settled two years ago in the supreme court, that had gone on for 19 years. It started before I even became a journalist. The reason we settled that, even though we knew the damages were going to be reduced, is because the costs were going to be eye watering - in millions."

Mr McCann continued that the discrepancies in damages awarded, resulting from juries in these trials, makes our system "a laughing stock internationally." The news brand submission to Department of Justice and Equality on the review of the defamation act, he said, mirrors the changes brought about in England and Wales.

"The impact on that everyday for journalist is, we talk about chill factor but there's actually a fear factor," he said.

"Just to very simply demonstrate the point, you have to look no further than the Kinsella case where someone was awarded by a jury €10m. It's ludicrous. Then, seven or eight years later, the court of appeal overturns it and reduces it to €250,000, but in the interim you have racked up €100,000s in costs.

"It makes the system look like a laughing stock internationally. People in other jurisdictions can't believe it. It's embarrassing.

"The news brand submission to the review of the defamation act recommends the abolition of juries to defamation trials, limitation on damages - to bring us into line with the rest of the world - and the introduction of the serious harm threshold."

