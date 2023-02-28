Minister of State Niall Collins will make a Dáil statement about a 2001 planning application he made to build a house.

He will make a request to the Ceann Comhairle to make the statement at the earliest opportunity.

It comes after opposition TDs had called on him to address the Dáil.

Mr Collins has claimed ‘The Ditch’ website reported “false statements” when it claimed he gave misleading information on the planning application 22 years ago.

The minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education last night said he acted correctly when making the planning application in 2001.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the Limerick County Fianna Fáil TD said he is satisfied he acted correctly.

Former Fine Gael junior minister Damien English resigned earlier this year after it emerged in an article by The Ditch that he had lied on a planning application.

“It’s different to the previous occasion where we had an immediate resignation, so clearly, there is a difference of view,” said Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

“But I think now what Niall Collins needs to do is come before the Dáil and make a statement.”

He said this “needs to happen fast” and the Labour Party is still waiting on Damien English to make his Dáil statement and to be sanctioned by Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

The Labour TD said the political conversation should not be “dominated” by one politician’s planning application.

The Social Democrats have called on Mr Collins to take part in a questions and answer session in the Dáil on the issue.

TD Gary Gannon said the planning application suggests “there have been some degree of questions that need to be answered”.

“I think a precedent in these scenarios where there are questions relation to planning applications,” he said.

“I think we’ve seen that with a previous minister that had to resign.

"So I’m making no assumptions, but I do feel it would be appropriate to cut this off if he made a statement in the Dáil.”

Mr Collins, who was not an elected representative at the time of making the application in 2001, applied for planning permission for a house in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on his father’s land.

For the planning permission to be granted, Mr Collins would have had to show he had a housing need.

He has rejected allegations he gave misleading information as he already owned a home in Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle Limerick.

He said he will seek a copy of planning permission from Limerick County Council on Tuesday.

Mr Collins said he is currently seeking legal advice in regards to the report on The Ditch website.

“The false statements made about me by The Ditch website are currently being examined by my legal advisors.”

