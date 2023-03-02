MINISTER of State Niall Collins told the Dáil today that a planning application for a house in Patrickswell had been compiled and submitted for him by an architect.

Mr Collins said he “clearly” met the planning criteria in a personal statement that criticised allegations made against him on The Ditch website, which dubbed him a liar.

The Limerick County Fianna Fáil TD said he wanted to address allegations online, branding them “misleading and inaccurate”.

The minister for skills and further education said his own name, Niall Collins, appeared in the planning application, the site notice and a newspaper advertisement as to his intention.

Planning permission was granted in the name of Niall Collins, he added.

He said he had only learned this week that the Limerick Leader published a notice on April 28, 2001, in the name of a ‘Niall O’Connor’.

But he said the only one he had authorised was the notice published in the same newspaper on May 12, 2001, and this was the only one on his planning file.

Granted time for a personal statement just before 5.30opm today, Mr Collins said he wanted to address “the misleading and inaccurate contents of a recent article” in relation to a planning application for his family home, which he had made as a private citizen nearly 22 years ago.

“I'm happy to clarify the position to the Dáil today,” said Mr Collins, who was flanked by Mary Butler, the minister for older people. There are traditionally no questions asked at the conclusion of a personal statement.

“In 2001, while a private citizen, I engaged a local architect and planning agent to submit a planning application for me on land that my family owned in Patrickswell,” Mr Collins began.

“I had acquired a house near Limerick city with my wife (née O’Connor) in 1999, two years earlier.

“I wished to move closer to my parents, who were advancing in age, to be near to them, to help them and to support them in any way I could.

“I hoped also that I could rear my own family in an area where I had lived most of my life.”

His native area of Patrickswell was deemed to be in a “pressure area” designated by the 1999 Limerick County Development Plan, upon which planning decisions were made at the time, he said. The decision on his application would be decided in that context.

The development plan clearly stated that any person who lived in the pressure area prior to 1990 was eligible to be granted permission, he said.

“I was eligible in accordance with the planning criteria, and I appointed a local architect to compile and submit the application on my behalf.”

He quoted the plan of the time, which referred to long-term resident landholders and said that “dwellings for sons and daughters” would also be permitted.

“I clearly met the planning criteria on two grounds - by virtue of being the son of a long-term resident landholder, and (by) having lived in the pressure area prior to 1990,” Mr Collins said.

“The matter of whether I owned a house with my wife near Limerick city - which was outside the pressure area - was not an issue of consideration or policy at the time under that county development plan.

“Whether I had stated that (ownership of a house in Limerick city) or not was immaterial to the planning adjudication process 23 years ago.”

This was a house he owned on the Father Ross Road at Dooradoyle, which was not in the pressure area.

Mr Collins said he was elected as a councillor to Limerick county council in 2004, and thereafter the council introduced a new planning policy in relation to housing need.

“This housing need factor – ie, whether you owned a house or not (already) - referred to in the article (on The Ditch website) only came into a new county development plan for Co Limerick in 2004,” he said.

“This was three years after my planning application was submitted.

“My planning application was submitted three years before I became a local public representative. Therefore, the statements by the publishers of the article that ‘applicants who already owned a home in the area would be unsuccessful’ and to suggest that my planning application in 2001 was not valid, or did not meet the planning criteria, is entirely factually incorrect and inaccurate.”

Mr Collins added: “What was the most material factor in my planning application was that I had lived in Patrickswell for some 28 years, and, most importantly, prior to 1990. Also, my parents continued to live there throughout that time. Therefore I was therefore compliant with the criteria set out in the 1999 Limerick county development plan.”

“The planning application was in the name of Niall Collins, as well as the site notice and the newspaper advertisement of the planning application, and in all my correspondence on the planning file.

“The planning permission was granted in the name of Niall Collins. Yesterday, I examined the full planning file at the offices of Limerick city and county council and all of these documents are clearly on file and are available for inspection.

“I learned for the first time earlier this week that an advertisement was published in the Limerick Leader newspaper on April 28, 2001, in relation to a planning application in the name of a Niall O'Connor. I was not aware of this advertisement before this week.

“The correct and only advertisement that I authorised at any time was that published in the Limerick Leader on 12 May 2001.

“It is the only advertisement on the planning file at Limerick city and county council, and is clearly in my name - Niall Collins.

“All of this is available for inspection by anyone on the planning file at Limerick city and county council.

“I am entirely satisfied that my planning application 23 years ago for my family home met the correct planning criteria and was correctly adjudicated upon.”