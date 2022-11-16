Minister hospitalised after falling ill in Seanad

A Government minister was taken to hospital after falling ill in the Seanad on Wednesday evening.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke said he felt unwell in the Seanad chamber at around 4.30pm as he was taking environment legislation on behalf of the Government.

The Fine Gael TD was assisted by colleagues who stayed with him while assistance was sought from a group of medical consultants who were in a different part of Leinster House giving a presentation around the same time.

Advice was given that an ambulance should be called, and a section of Leinster House was cordoned off to allow for Mr Burke to be treated by paramedics when the ambulance arrived.

Mr Burke was then taken to St James’s Hospital and is understood to be in stable condition.

The Seanad was suspended and did not resume again until just after 6pm.

There was no immediate response from the Houses of the Oireachtas.

A Fine Gael spokesman said: "He became unwell in the Seanad and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”