Minister hails Housing for All policy as new builds reach 30,000, beating target for 2022

Home completions smashed past the Government target last year, the Minister for Housing has proudly announced in the Dáil.

Darragh O’Brien told TDs that the figures had just been finally computed and compiled this morning.

A total of 29,851 homes were completed in the year 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), he said.

“This is significantly above the target the Government set of 24,600 completions,” he added.

Deputies were told that 9,184 dwellings – nearly have of the annual total – were completed in quarter four, the last three months of the year.

While traditionally the strongest period, the rate of finishing homes – whether apartments or houses was a 31pc increase on 2021, even if construction in that year continued to be plagued by the Covid outbreak and the wholesale closure of construction sites.

The completions in the rush from October 1 to the end of 2022 represent “the highest figures for a [single] quarter since the CSO began collating them in 2011,” Minister O’Brien announced.

The increase in completions is 45pc up on 2021, he added, commenting: “Housing for All is taking hold.

“And in areas of new build, we can see that. And with that, we're also committed to tackling and grasping the nettle in relation to defects, both in apartments and duplexes and in relation to defective blocks in parts of our country as well.”

The Government expects completions to soon reach 30,000 a year, a mark which 2022 just failed to reach. Thereafter it could crank up to 35,000, despite questions being raised about the capacity to reach such a figure.

Meanwhile, some interest groups claim Ireland needs 40,000 new units a year just to keep pace with our rapidly expanding population.

Later Sinn Féin attacked Government housing policy, saying it had been “fatally undermined” by the Housing Commission.

Pearse Doherty, party spokesman on Finance, said: “Your housing plan is not only failing under its own terms, it is actually destined to fail.

“According to this research, even if you've met your targets by 2030, that would be a shortfall of as much as 245,000 homes. Now that's alarming for everybody.”

He said his party had argued as far back as 2020 that real housing need, with pent-up demand taken into account, was above 40,000 new homes per year.

“So it is obvious that the Government's housing targets need to be revised, significantly and immediately. The current targets aren't based on evidence or objective assessment. Instead, they're a result of political manoeuvring, with boasting that targets are met when the targets themselves are clearly flawed.”

But Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Government wanted to smash its own targets. It recognised that there would be a greater need, he said.

One of the problems, however, was serial objections to new planning developments particularly those of envisaged high-density close to city centres.

He said of the latest figures: “I'd like it to go higher, further, higher again, because we do have a real problem and we have to address it.”

But we should be honest and accurate in terms of what's happening, he added.

“The report from the Housing Commission was commissioned by the Government. We asked for it. We're the people who brought forward that analysis,” he said.

“And we will need to go higher and further because more people are coming into our country that were expected.”

That commission analysis is for 2050, whereas the Housing for All targets are 2030, he said, with an annual target for home completions in the short term of 33,000.

But Mr Ryan said: “Of course we're going to have to go higher than that. The question is how do we do it?

“And the question as well is about the quality of the housing, about housing in the right place. It ain’t just a numbers game.

“We need to make sure that we follow through at the national planning framework. So we build new communities that are really high quality, with high quality housing.”