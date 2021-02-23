Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly fuels confusion over return to schools

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has fuelled confusion over which classes will return to school from Monday.

He was forced to issue a clarification last night after appearing on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live and saying that talks between Education Minister Norma Foley and teaching unions had not reached a “done deal”. Minister Donnelly added that negotiations are still ongoing.

This comment came after Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan had indicated on yesterday’s RTÉ Drivetime radio programme that junior and senior infants, as well as first and second class and Leaving Cert students, would return to school from Monday.

“Minister Foley is still in negotiations with the unions on this and Cabinet hopes to be in a position to announce something on this tomorrow,” he said on air.

He then added that this happened “very, very recently, potentially after Josepha Madigan was talking.”

He said that Minister Madigan made those comments on the radio in “good faith” and acknowledged that the lack of clarity is “frustrating” for parents.

However, in a tweet last night, less than two hours after appearing on the programme, Minister Donnelly said that talks with teaching unions actually finished early on Monday afternoon.

“Clarification re return of schools - meetings with the teaching unions concluded early this afternoon. Government intends making an announcement after Cabinet[meeting] in line with plans as already outlined,” he wrote.

Following the conclusion of last night’s Cabinet meeting, it is expected that Leaving Cert students, as well as pupils in first and second classes and junior and senior infants will return to school on Monday.

