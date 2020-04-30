Minister Eoghan Murphy calls on Dublin City Council to reconsider their decision on clamping

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has told Dublin City Council they should reconsider their decision to re-introduce clamping.

Mr Murphy, who is also responsible for local government, told the council their resources could be put to better use than clamping cars when the capital is under lockdown.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the minister said “now is not the time” for clamping to returning.

“I’ve asked Dublin City Council to reconsider their position on this,” he said.

“If a car is causing an obstruction to traffic or pedestrians, or is parked in a dangerous way, then move it.

“I’m sure there are other things that the vans and personnel could be helping with but that’s a matter for Dublin City Council,” he added.

On Wednesday, clamping returned to normal levels in the city centre after being relaxed for the first three weeks of the nationwide clampdown.

All cars parked in the city’s ‘yellow zone’ risked being clamped if they had not paid parking fees.

However, the council said they will continue to relax the rules for healthcare workers.

The council added that it will continue to “pursue a programme of measures to help with social distancing for pedestrians and providing additional space for public transport users and cyclists".

Docklands Business Forum CEO Alan Robinson said it was “mean spirited” of the Council to enforce clamping during a national crisis.

Mr Robinson said the “bone headed enforcement flies in the face” of the Department of Health instruction to "relax on-street parking laws to meet the travel needs of essential workers”.

“All workers travelling into Docklands at this time of extreme danger are doing tasks essential for their company’s and our economy’s survival,” he said.

“Many employees will now be forced onto public transport, thus increasing the level of social interaction and the spread of the virus and forced to use parking machines that have been identified as potential carriers of the virus by,” he added.