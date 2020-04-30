| 10.8°C Dublin

Minister Eoghan Murphy calls on Dublin City Council to reconsider their decision on clamping

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has told Dublin City Council they should reconsider their decision to re-introduce clamping.

Mr Murphy, who is also responsible for local government, told the council their resources could be put to better use than clamping cars when the capital is under lockdown.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the minister said “now is not the time” for clamping to returning.