Environment, Climate and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will seek to give himself emergency powers to take control of the oil supply in Ireland today.

He is bringing a draft Oil Emergency Contingency Bill 2022 to Government, which — in the event of a national crisis only — he would take charge of oil stocks, systems and provision across the country.

The main purpose of the Bill is to strengthen the Government’s ability to respond to a potential severe or prolonged oil emergency, particularly in the context of the current oil markets.

Ireland currently has an adequate oil reserve and a disruption to supply is unlikely, the Government says. But the draft law would give Mr Ryan the power to effectively nationalise oil stocks in a national emergency.

Specific legislation is thought necessary by advisers, who insist that it is not currently envisaged that any situation requiring use of the powers is likely, even should the energy crisis worsen substantially.

At the same time, they say Minister Ryan is aware of the impact even a temporary disruption in supply would have on Irish households and businesses.

A panic in Britain related to Brexit saw a run on the petrol pumps in recent years, while queues developed at forecourts in Crimea over the weekend because of the attack on the Kerch bridge.

But in Ireland persistent and generalised queues at garages for fuel have not been seen in nearly fifty years.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said he is “committed to ensuring that the risk is minimised and adequately prepared for.”

The Green Party leader is also bringing a memo to Government on the Pathfinder projects under his Department’s National Sustainable Mobility policy.

Thirty projects from across the country have been selected and will be launched early next week.

They are said to be exemplar schemes for cities, towns and hinterlands. The ideas were submitted by local authorities in response to a call from the Minister for ‘transformative’ public transport and active travel projects which could be delivered by 2025.

There will a suite of supports to the projects to accelerate their implementation, said to be critical to meeting Ireland’s 2030 target of a 50pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.