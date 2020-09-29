Minister Eamon Ryan says he is 'concerned' with Michael D’Arcy’s appointment to CEO of lobby group

Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan has said he has concerns with former Fine Gael Senator Michael D’Arcy’s appointment as CEO of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

D’Arcy, a former junior finance minister, yesterday resigned his position as a senator with immediate effect to take up the role.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio this morning, Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said he had concerns that were shared by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Minister Ryan said his concerns stem from the time frame that elapsed from regulating an industry to working in that industry, as has happened with Mr D’Arcy.

“I am concerned, I will be honest. There are concerns and difficulties with the short time frames switches. I shared my concerns with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste last night and I think they probably share some of my concerns.

“I think it is a matter for the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) to look at. I would have concerns. I think there is a need for a gap in the timeline and distance for someone who is a minister then may be acting for industry. I think there are concerns with that,” he said.

When asked if the Taoiseach and Tánaiste shared his views, he added: “Yes, I expressed my thoughts and concerns and I don’t think the Taoiseach or Tánaiste had different views.”

This comes a day after the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar issued a statement wishing D’Arcy “the very best in his new role”.

The IAIM confirmed yesterday that Mr D’Arcy will not be engaging in any lobbying activities for 12 months as is required by regulation.

Regulation by SIPO requires a 12-month cooling-off period for anyone that transitions from holding a public office before they can engage in lobbying activities.

Online Editors