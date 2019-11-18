Minister denies urging RTÉ to 'broadcast death notices'

A minister has rejected claims that he urged RTÉ to "broadcast death notices" as part of efforts to resolve its financial crisis.

Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Jack Chambers said the suggestion on death notices came from Junior Finance Minister Patrick O'Donovan, when details of RTÉ's tough cost-cutting plans were leaked to the shock of the station's staff.

Mr Chambers accused the Government of shameful delays over the RTÉ crisis.

"A Government in which one minister, Patrick O'Donovan, last week suggested RTÉ should broadcast death notices in its remit as a public service station," Mr Chambers said. "If that is the Government's policy for saving the national broadcaster, I fear there is no hope at all."

