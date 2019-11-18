Minister denies urging RTÉ to 'broadcast death notices'
A minister has rejected claims that he urged RTÉ to "broadcast death notices" as part of efforts to resolve its financial crisis.
Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Jack Chambers said the suggestion on death notices came from Junior Finance Minister Patrick O'Donovan, when details of RTÉ's tough cost-cutting plans were leaked to the shock of the station's staff.
Mr Chambers accused the Government of shameful delays over the RTÉ crisis.
"A Government in which one minister, Patrick O'Donovan, last week suggested RTÉ should broadcast death notices in its remit as a public service station," Mr Chambers said. "If that is the Government's policy for saving the national broadcaster, I fear there is no hope at all."
But Mr O'Donovan has insisted that he was misrepresented by Mr Chambers and said he was merely calling for a considered debate around defining what constitutes public service broadcasting.
He demanded a full apology from his Fianna Fáil rival, claiming he had been deliberately misrepresented.
The minister revealed his comments on the RTÉ Radio taped interview with presenter Mary Wilson on 'Drivetime' were: "At the moment public service broadcasting is only what RTÉ does. When I turn on my radio in Limerick in the morning, and I found out who's dead, that to me is a public service broadcast."
During a Dáil debate on RTÉ's future, Mr Chambers said the only surprise at the news of RTÉ's financial crisis was the Government's own expressions of surprise.
He said there should be no increase in the €160 RTÉ yearly licence fee because that would punish the 85pc of people who paid their licence and he urged the broadcaster to get its cost base right.
Mr O'Donovan, who represents Limerick, deplored the decision to move Lyric FM out of Limerick.
He said any savings would amount "only to pennies" in real terms and he again called on RTÉ to explain how it could not grow non-licence revenue at a time of unprecedented economic growth in Ireland.
The junior minister also said the Government had given RTÉ €10m in 2018 towards revenue lost through the pensioners' licence exemption.
He said that between 2013 and 2018 the broadcaster had failed to grow its revenues.
Mr O'Donovan said withdrawing Lyric FM from Limerick really arose only because the building lease expires next year.
He called on RTÉ to reassure the 200 people set to lose their jobs, including 20 staff in Lyric FM.
Irish Independent