Minister denies being source of revelations about Barry Cowen's drink-driving

MINISTER Thomas Byrne has denied being the source of the revelations about Barry Cowen's drink-driving incident and insisted he's on "good terms" with his Fianna Fáil colleague.

Mr Byrne made the denial this morning after an online claim that it was the Meath East TD who gave the story to the media.

Mr Cowen has apologised for the 2016 incident which saw him disqualified for driving for three months but he has come under pressure to answer further questions on the matter.

He has denied that he tried to evade a garda when he was caught drink-driving and the Agriculture Minister says the official Garda record of the incident is “incorrect”.

Mr Cowen is demanding gardaí change the record.

Gardaí had launched an internal probe into the possible leaking of information about Mr Cowen's drink-driving ban.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will refer the matter to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) for investigation.

Last week a Fianna Fáil activist, Ken Mc Fadden, took to Twitter to claim that it was Europe Minister Mr Byrne who gave the story to the media.

He alleged that Mr Byrne told him he did this during a phone call at 1:30 on the morning after the Cabinet was formed.

Mr McFadden claimed that Mr Byrne was "bitter at not making Cabinet".

Mr Byrne responded to the claim that he was the source of the story about Mr Cowen in an interview on LMFM Radio's The Michael Reade Show.

He said: "In relation to those particular claims I think it’s pretty clear now that I am not possibly the source of this particular story.

"I think that’s very, very clear."

Mr Byrne added: "I think we now see that there’s a Garda investigation.

"There’s a civil matter in relation to this. It does not involve me. I’m on good terms with Barry Cowen. I remain on good terms with Barry Cowen."

Mr Byrne said Mr McFadden "was a friend of mine" and he was "in touch with a lot of my friends that day."

Asked if he had fallen out with Mr McFadden he replied: "I’m not going to discuss personal relationships."

Mr Byrne denied he had called him as late as 1:30am and said: "It was probably before 1".

Asked if he had told Mr McFadden that he had done anything due to his disappointment at not being made a senior minister Mr Byrne responded "no".

He said he "absolutely" refutes Mr McFadden's claim.

Mr Byrne was asked if he was going to take a defamation case against Mr McFadden.

He said: "quite frankly I have been considering all my options" and added: "I have been in constant contact with my legal advisers about all of these issues."

Mr Byrne said "We are now facing into one of the most important weeks in the last few years in terms of our European Affairs, in terms of the budget for the next few years."

He indicated that this would impact on any decision he takes.

Mr Byrne said that as a legal professional that worked in the area of defamation "these things take up all of your time".

