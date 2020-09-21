Minister Catherine Martin re-elected as deputy leader of the Green Party

The Minister for Tourism, Media and Sport promised to listen to the ‘frustrations’ of grassroots members of the Green Party (Brian Lawless/PA)

Catherine Martin has been re-elected unopposed as Deputy Leader of the Green Party.

The lack of a contest – whereas Ms Martin herself challenged Eamon Ryan and came close to toppling him – points to her growing strength within the party.

It also marks her out as shadowing Mr Ryan closely for the leadership, meaning she will be favourite to take over if he should step down or be forced out in the future.

Only 48 votes separated Mrs Martin and Mr Ryan in a leadership ballot in July. Ryan received 994 votes to his deputy’s 946.

In a letter to some Green Party supporters at the beginning of this month, Ms Martin promised: “I will work with all members, building on your goodwill and hard work, listening to your frustrations, hopes, fears and ambitions.”

She also pledges to do all she can as deputy leader to ensure the party moves through this decade united.

After declaring her candidature, the post remained open for nominations for a fortnight. But any question of a contest evaporated today when Ms Martin was the only name validly nominated.

“As a party we have grown rapidly in recent months and years, welcoming many new voices while losing some other very committed members,” Ms Martin notes, without naming the high-profile departure of European candidate Saoirse McHugh, who denounced a lack of progress on climate change.

“Building a unity of membership and unity of purpose must be a priority for all of those in leadership roles in our party - recognising that, while the Green movement is not about individuals, every individual is important,” Ms Martin says.

“I will fight to ensure that in everything we do we recognise the vital interconnectedness of social and climate justice. This decade must be a decade of change, and we must ensure that it is a decade of change for the better.”

Ms Martin says her contest with Eamon Ryan had resulted in “a vision for collaborative leadership involving a diverse range of views and approaches, harnessing all of our varied strengths.

“I am ready and eager to continue to serve as Deputy Leader of the Green Party,” she declared.

