Minister and TDs raised Dáil questions last year on 'health concerns around 5G roll-out'

A government minister, the Social Democrats leader, and Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin TDs raised questions about the potential health impacts of 5G technology last year.

Fine Gael minister Brendan Griffin, SocDem leader Róisín Shortall, Sinn Féin TDs Pearse Doherty and Brian Stanley and Fianna Fáil TDs Robert Troy, Niamh Smyth and Pat Casey, who is now a senator, submitted parliamentary questions (PQs) about 5G's health impact.

The wireless technology has been the subject of unfounded claims that it affects people's health in recent years and has more recently been falsely linked to the spread of Covid-19. The International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection says there is no evidence that 5G causes illnesses.

Mr Griffin asked Communications Minister Richard Bruton about the safety of 5G in two PQs last year. "We would submit PQs on all issues to get the official Government position to send back to people," he said, adding he has no concerns about the technology.

Mr Doherty asked OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran last May whether a public health assessment had been carried out in advance of the installation of 5G technology at Buncrana garda station in Co Donegal. He was told there was no such proposal.

Mr Doherty said he had "no health concerns" about 5G.

Mr Troy said he submitted a PQ about 5G "in reply to constituency queries to ascertain the official departmental reply", while Mr Casey said he asked Mr Bruton for his plans to "quell the health concerns regarding the 5G roll-out" last October on behalf of a constituent and has no concerns.

Ms Shortall asked Mr Bruton last July how his department had established there are "no discernible health implications" from the 5G roll-out.

Neither she, nor Ms Smyth, nor Mr Stanley, who also submitted queries about 5G's health impact, responded to queries.

Mr Bruton's response to TDs' queries referenced a report from Netherlands' public health institute which, he said, reaffirmed the findings of a previous Irish Government report that there is "insufficient evidence to establish a causal relationship between exposure to low-frequency electromagnetic fields and adverse health effects".

Last November, Independent TD Michael Collins asked for a report on "the roll-out of 5G and the apparent dangers surrounding this to our people's health and wellbeing".

Mr Bruton said authorities would assess any evidence. Mr Collins did not respond to queries.

Irish Independent