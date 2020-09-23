Minister allowing Government to dodge responsibility for using vaccine that wasn't fully trialed - campaigners claim

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has been accused of allowing the Government to continue to dodge its responsibilities to those impacted by the State's use of a vaccine which was not fully trialed.

Sufferers Of Unique Narcolepsy Disorder (SOUND) hit out after Mr Donnelly failed to accept an invitation to urgently meet with the group over the Pandemrix vaccine controversy, which has been ongoing for over a decade.

SOUND had written to Mr Donnelly seeking an urgent meeting in a bid to discuss how the State could provide a long-sought pathway through life for the children and young adults with the conditions - without each having to be continually assessed on an individual basis for critical support.

Read More

But in their response, Mr Donnelly’s office did not acknowledge the meeting request - and insisted everything possible was being done to help those affected.

“The main priority is to ensure the health needs and social care supports of those affected by Narcolepsy following pandemic vaccination continues to be appropriately addressed.”

Last July, Mr Donnelly ruled out personally intervening to seek a broad negotiated settlement of the 100-plus cases facing Ireland over the Pandemrix vaccine and its links to the sleep disorder narcolepsy.

Mr Donnelly insisted that he has no legal authority to direct the State Claims Agency (SCA) as to how the cases should be handled - despite admitting that the legal costs involved in the first High Court test case were more than €6.3m.

"The management of litigation against the State by persons alleging narcolepsy and/or cataplexy following the receipt of the H1N1 vaccine, Pandemrix, is delegated to the SCA," he said.

"I do not have any legal authority to direct the agency to deal in any particular way with a claim which falls to the SCA to manage."

The first test case was settled by the SCA in the High Court last year - and another major case is due before the High Court in November.

It was confirmed the costs in the first action was €6.3m - and that does not include either the State agencies bill or the legal costs for the vaccine manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline, which the State are also liable for.

Legal costs are now under adjudication.

Ireland offered GSK a full indemnity to rush Pandemrix supplies into service - with the vaccine not having fully completed trials.

Families involved in the narcolepsy controversy have repeatedly urged health chiefs to learn the lessons involved.

They stressed that vaccines should be properly and fully tested before being introduced into public health systems.

Health groups warned that the lessons of the Swine Flu controversy need to be learned for the current Covid-19 pandemic.

SOUND stressed that it is not anti-vaccination and said ongoing High Court proceedings taken by its 100 members are not its primary focus, as those proceedings are between the individuals affected and the State.

The group pleaded for the State to stop shirking its responsibilities and honour its commitment to those impacted by the vaccine.

“The State claims to have provided the necessary support to the children and young people affected, but, in fact, all it has actually done is allow them access to existing, often unsuitable, supports,” SOUND Secretary Tadgh Kennedy said.

SOUND is seeking life-long living supports as each sufferer enters each new phase of their lives, and portable supports when sufferers are travelling or working abroad, as well as consistent updates on all relevant information.

According to Sound, Mr Donnelly is failing in his obligations to those whose lives have been devastated by Pandemrix.

“SOUND is still forced to lobby on an individual basis for access to these supports on behalf of each family and is very disappointed the Minister did not accede to our request to meet him to discuss this,” Mr Kennedy said.

Read More

Online Editors