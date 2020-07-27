Minister admits super junior pay hike has 'stuck in the craw' of the public

THE massive boost to the pay of super junior ministers has “stuck in the craw” and done damage to the image of the new coalition, a Minister admits.

Asked about the €16,000 pay increase voted through for super junior ministers to a maximum of over €140,000 annually – coupled with lavish spending on special advisers – Simon Harris said: “I very much accept that this has stuck in the craw of many, many people.

“Everybody’s experiencing difficulty in a very difficult time in our country,” he said, adding that the move was done for “consistency” in ministerial pay.

But he was then asked where the consistency was in increasing pay for members of Government while intercepting travellers at the airport and docking or ending their Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

“We made a major decision in Government last week to actually increase the amount of money that was going to be spent on the Pandemic Unemployment Payments by some €2 billion euro,” Mr Harris replied.

“Remember this was a payment that was due to stop on August 10, which would have meant people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own whatsoever, would have no money. And instead we took a decision last week to invest another €2 billion of taxpayers’ money in keeping those payments going.

“I'm not overly-familiar with the detail of the social welfare code, but I do understand that there are conditions attached – that if you were in receipt of a payment and seeking employment, you're meant to be residing in the State.”

He added: “But I would say, as a former health minister, that my most important advice to people, whether you're on the pandemic unemployment, or not, is that you shouldn't be going abroad right now.

“And I think that's a message we can't say enough. We've made really good progress together in relation to Covid-19, and rather than rather than going down the rabbit-hole of whether you're on the PUP or not, I don't want to see anybody in an airport, or going on a foreign holiday this year.

“It's far too important to keep on top of this virus, to get our schools open, and get our kids back to school as quickly as possible at the end of August.”

Mr Harris had to listen to denunciations of the ministerial pay hike in the Dáil last Friday because “it was decided that the ministers and Secretaries Amendment Act was the appropriate piece of legislation in which to deal with the Government decision.”

The reality was that it was a move ‘to fix an anomaly’ that the Government wasn't in a position to fix before where “a female member of the coalition superjuniors (Mary Mitchell O’Connor – Mr Harris’ predecessor at higher education) was being paid less than her male counterparts.

“There was obviously an anomaly in that regard. So I do think that's important.”

Pressed on the adverse public reaction, he added: “Criticism is an important part of our democracy, but so too is consistency, and I don't intend to reopen the entire political debate but some of the people levelling some of the strongest criticisms including deputy period starting should look at the actions and antics of their own party in relation to the Northern Ireland institutions, where over €4 million was claimed by Sinn Féin MLAs who didn't even turn up to work for a year and a half.

“It’s important to be consistent.”

Online Editors