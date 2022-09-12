Minimal Cabinet changes ahead for FF/FG ‘handover’ but Tanáiste Leo Varadkar pushing for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to stay

Minimal changes to the wider ministerial line-up are now expected when the Taoiseach’s post swaps to Leo Varadkar in three months. But who gets the Finance Minister’s job is the big sticking point.

The Government will seek to show “stability”, despite the changeover at the top.

The Green Party is not moving from its current three ministerial portfolios.

And Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are tussling over the Finance Minister's role.

After the Budget, the Tánaiste will press to have Paschal Donohoe remain in place so he can keep a powerful European role.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin will reply that the Finance Minister portfolio switches to Fianna Fáil as part of the rotating Taoiseach deal. The three Coalition leaders - Mr Martin, Mr Varadkar and Greens leader Eamon Ryan – are expected to discuss the reshuffle in “late November-early December”.

But Mr Varadkar has ramped up the pressure on keeping Mr Donohoe in place, saying his role as head of the countries using the euro is “probably the most important position any Irish man or woman holds in the world”. He says he will bring the matter up with the Taoiseach directly.

“Regarding Paschal, I would imagine that issue in particular might be floated earlier, after the budget and cost-of-living package. That’s consuming all energies,” a senior Fine Gael source said.

Within Fianna Fáil, the Fine Gael efforts, in what is nicknamed the “Keep Paschal Campaign”, are viewed merely as an effort to appeal to the party base, rather than a serious effort to retain the role.

“He [Mr Varadkar] knows the answer. There is an agreement on key positions which include Finance and Public Expenditure. He knows what will happen. His core love this and he knows what it’s doing to our core, so we all know the deal is done,” a senior Fianna Fáil source said.

The rotation of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste roles will be accompanied by a corresponding swap of Finance and Public Expenditure. The posts of Attorney General, Government Chief Whip and Seanad chair will also change, going from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael. Beyond that, changes in Cabinet are now expected to be conservative, rather than a wide-ranging reshuffle.

“Despite the agreement on all the key positions, there isn’t an agreement on any other positions, so that’s a matter for the leaders to discuss. Government will want stability so changing a number of positions would be counterproductive. It’s up for discussion,” a Government source said.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure Minister, is expected to become Finance Minister, with Mr Donohoe going in the opposite direction.

Mr Varadkar says Mr Donohoe’s powerful role as president of the Eurogroup influences global decisions and aided our corporation tax deal last year. It also gives him a say in European interest rate policy, at a time when rates are rising.

Playing up the magnitude of the role, the Tánaiste has now confirmed he is going to pitch retaining Mr Donohoe as Finance Minister, so he can stay in the EU role, “in due course”.

“I would be just stating a fact in saying that the presidency of the Eurogroup is probably most important position any Irish man or woman holds at the moment in the world.

“I don’t think there is a country in Europe that wouldn’t like to get that role from us if they could,” he told Shane Coleman on Newstalk Breakfast.

Any changes in other portfolios will need agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. But the Green Party will be holding on to its three jobs – Energy, Tourism and Arts, and Children.