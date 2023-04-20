Millions in new subsidies for builders in bid to cut cost of construction

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said we need to be more efficient at building housing. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A new housing package to address the rising cost of construction and incentivise the development of affordable homes is being developed by the Government.

Senior officials and ministers are locked in confidential talks aimed at developing measures that will make construction, especially of affordable and cost-rental housing, more attractive.

After record levels of corporation tax were announced this week, budget funding is expected to be brought forward to encourage the development of more housing in the coming months.

The coalition is running out of time to make inroads on the housing crisis ahead of the next general election, and new policies are being drafted to ramp up development.

This will include a subvention scheme to promote the construction of cost-rental housing that provides state-funded tenancies at significantly reduced market rates.

Between €500m and €750m will be set aside for what is expected to be called the Cost Rental Subvention Scheme.

It could result in subventions of up to €150,000 per building being paid to developers of cost-rental homes and the scheme is expected to run for five years.

Cost-rental housing is provided by local authorities, housing agencies and the Land Development Agency. Rents must be 25pc below the market rate and net household incomes must be below €53,000 to apply to the scheme.

The housing package could be announced as early as next week as the Government believes delaying the announcement would result in builders holding off on construction.

It will not include tax cuts for landlords to encourage them to remain in the private rental sector and there will be no additional measures for renters, but this will be addressed in the Budget later this year.

A government source said “specific measures around more immediate reductions in construction costs” were being examined by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Another government source said the coalition was “keen to take some additional actions to speed up home building”.

“The Taoiseach and Mr O’Brien signalled this at the Housing Summit in January. Nothing has been agreed by the Cabinet yet, though some measures might be, with others happening in the Budget,” the source added.

On Monday, the Cabinet Committee on Housing met to discuss the crisis and it was agreed to put in place a plan to incentivise developers to build cost-rental homes.

Developers regularly complain about the cost of construction, and record levels of inflation sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have resulted in rising building material prices.

Mr O’Brien declined to comment on the forthcoming housing package, but said: “In relation to cost of construction, I actually brought some details with my officials to the cabinet sub-committee on Monday and that will be for further consideration by the Cabinet very shortly.

“Some of it is in relation to costs itself and looking at how we build things and what we use to build things.

“We’ve done a lot of work in looking at why there is a difference in construction costs in Ireland with other European countries, and we intend to publish that very shortly.”

Mr O’Brien said we “don’t use enough modern methods of construction in this country” and new policies on sustainable building and densification needed to be introduced to make sure we build more efficiently.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he had made a commitment to give tax cuts to landlords, but insisted it would not happen before the Budget.

“We have seen a very significant departure of landlords from the market,” he said. “We need a private rental sector, notwithstanding the enormous investment we continue to make in regard to public housing.”