MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly are “utterly disgracing themselves” in the European Parliament after they voted not to support a resolution condemning Russia, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has said.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews also said both Mr Wallace and Ms Daly were trying to “sow confusion” for months about the war amid “bizarre” blame of Fianna Fáil for the war in Ukraine.

The resolution, which was overwhelmingly passed, also calling for more military support for Ukraine, along with more sanctions against Russia, and “decisive” action should Russia use nuclear weapons.

The Governmetn MEPs hit back after Mr Wallace launched a searing attack on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, on Friday morning by accusing them of “promoting” and “loving” the war in Ukraine.

The Wexford native also accused the EU of being “afraid the war would end” and said the “vast majority of the European Parliament chooses war over peace”.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been promoting this war, and are loving this war. They’re supporting a US-NATO proxy war. This war is being fought on behalf of NATO,” Mr Wallace said.

“This war is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and is going to drive up the cost of living for everyone across Europe. And we’re doing this on behalf of the US and NATO? The Americans are making idiots of us,” Mr Wallace said on South East Radio this morning.

In response to these claims against the two parties, Deputy Neale Richmond said the Irish MEPs were “disgracing themselves” and will only serve to arm Russia with more propaganda.

“Once again we have seen two of Ireland’s MEPs utterly disgrace themselves in the European Parliament this week when it comes to standing up for Ukraine and opposing Russia’s brutal war.

“No doubt we’ll see their interventions lauded on Russian state television by Putin’s stooges. The war in Ukraine is pure horror and the impacts are reverberating around the world but despite the whataboutery, this vicious war is solely the making of Putin’s despotic regime in Russia,” Deputy Richmond told Independent.ie.

When MEPs Wallace and Daly voted against the resolution condemning Russia, they proposed an amendment seeking peace and calling for an end to the war, which was heavily defeated.

“A peaceful end to this war can be achieved but only through a Russian withdrawal. Everyone wants to see this war end soon but not at the cost of solidarity with the decent people of Ukraine,” Deputy Richmond said.

He said MEP Wallace, “Rather than lashing out aimlessly at political opponents, Mr Wallace might look more closely at the long list of heinous war crimes carried out by Russian forces and reflect on how his rhetoric merely aids their bogus cause.”

MEP Andrews said the two “Irish Far Left MEPs have completely underestimated the threat from Russia” ever since the start of the war and “have been trying to sow confusion by trying to blame others for Putin's war, including bizarrely, blaming Fianna Fail”.

"FF opposes the war and supports Ukraine's right under Article 51 of the UN Charter to defend itself against attack. These MEPs have consistently voted against any condemnation of Russia despite nuclear blackmail, mass deportation, torture and fake referendums.

“The reality now is that the war in Ukraine ends when Russia ends its invasion. The way to end this war is not capitulation and appeasement. Fianna Fail has supported tough sanctions, the Temporary Protection Directive, the European Peace Facility and Macro-financial assistance for the Ukrainian economy,” Mr Andrews told Independent.ie.

The Wexford MEP also accused the EU of being “a puppet of the Americans and being so god damned weak and leaderless”. He said the claims that he was pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian were “rubbish”.

“I’m not pro-anybody. I don’t like any government. There’s not one government in the world today that I like,” Mr Wallace said, adding that politics was a “huge disappointment” to him.

Ms Daly explained her reasons for voting against the resolution yesterday, saying: “I condemn the illegal aggression of Russia, but I disagree with a one-sided narrative that excuses the Western role in what is now happening. I urge a ceasefire, negotiations and genuine EU efforts to secure a peace. I oppose the policy of collective punishment, sanctions that also hurt European citizens, the flooding of Ukraine with weapons, and other actions that escalate the war and run the risk of igniting a direct conflict between Nato and Russia.

“I find much to agree with in this resolution. But unfortunately, this text also contains elements I cannot vote for.”