Michelle O'Neill retains position as Sinn Fein vice president

Michelle O'Neill has been re-elected as the deputy leader of Sinn Fein following a leadership contest at her party's ard fheis.

Several party members claimed earlier this week she was expected to "resoundingly win" the leadership contest despite being challenged by Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd.

In a party known for long-serving leaders, there was surprise at Mr O'Dowd's challenge as Mrs O'Neill was championed by ex-party president Gerry Adams and her predecessor Martin McGuinness, who died in 2017.

Speaking at the ard fheis on Saturday in Derry's Millennium Forum, Mrs O'Neill thanked delegates who voted for her. The exact details of the vote have not been made public.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O'Neill. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"The contest was conducted in a very comradely way across the party where John O’Dowd and I campaigned internally and put forward our platform and vision to the Sinn Féin membership.

"John is a longstanding republican and a highly regarded colleague and I very much value his political contribution and friendship.

"We are both committed to advancing our party, so that we are fit for purpose as a political movement now and in the future.

"Working alongside Mary Lou McDonald and our senior team I want to maximise the positive growth and development of the party across Ireland."

Speaking earlier on Saturday, Mrs O'Neill said the foundations of a new Ireland are already being laid.

"It is no longer a question of if – it’s a question of when the referendum on Irish unity will be held.

"For many people from all traditions and backgrounds Irish unity is seen as the best way to stay within the EU.

"Many of those of a British or unionist identity are now considering the merits of reunification - not to become republicans, but to remain European.

She added: "A referendum on Irish Unity is coming and that the foundations of a New Ireland are being laid.

"An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar continues to ignore this reality. Leo, you need to catch up - Because the people and society are miles ahead of you. You said that northern nationalists would not be left behind. It seems they are leaving you behind.

"Unifying Ireland through peaceful means isn’t a new idea, but it’s the big idea of our time and more and more people are coming to that conclusion.

"We are entering a decade of opportunity where the freedom to choose our own future will be decided by the people on this island alone.

"It is time to unite all of the people who share this island - seizing what is the opportunity of a lifetime."

