‘Michelle O’Neill cannot be right all the time’ - Northern Secretary hits back at claim ‘no urgency’ to restore power-sharing

Sinn Fein's Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy speak to media ahead of a meeting with the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady at Stormont Castle over Northern Ireland's budget pressures (David Young/PA Wire).

Britain’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has said Michelle O’Neill “cannot be right all the time” as he hit back at claims from Sinn Fein that there is “no urgency” to restore Stormont.

On Wednesday the Sinn Fein vice-president accused Mr Heaton-Harris of not prioritising the restoration of devolved government.

Asked about her comments, Mr Heaton-Harris bluntly responded: “On that she’s wrong, she can’t be right all the time."

He was speaking during a press conference to mark the cutting of the ‘first sod’ during a visit to Ballymacash Sports Academy in Lisburn.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I’m glass half-full, and I am keenly working, which is why I know Michelle O’Neill is completely wrong, and indeed why I think she knows she is too. We are working at full pelt, these are complicated matters which have a lot of throw-back to history.

“The parties looking forward for the benefits of all Northern Ireland is a really good thing.”

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Executive for more than a year after the DUP pulled out in a row over post-Brexit trading arrangements in the region.

Mr Heaton-Harris also addressed criticism from the Police Federation (PFNI).

The federation claimed this week that the Secretary of State “couldn't care less” about the PSNI’s budget pressures.

“That’s an accusation which is just complete rubbish,” he said, responding to PFNI chair Liam Kelly’s comments.

The PSNI is facing financial pressures, affecting its ability to recruit new officers while simultaneously haemorrhaging staff.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Police Federation accused Mr Heaton-Harris of “being out of touch” after Mr Heaton-Harris did not attend its annual conference.

“His absence is testament to an out-of-touch UK Government and a Secretary of State who seemingly couldn’t care less, or care about our policing service or about you or your colleagues who do what you do daily,” the PFNI said on Twitter.

Mr Heaton-Harris wouldn’t be drawn on numbers following reports Northern Ireland’s political parties are set to ask the Treasury for a £1 billion-plus package to accompany any return of devolution.

“I’m not the Chancellor of the Exchequer - I’m the Northern Ireland Secretary, I will do everything to get the Executive up and running again, but let’s take it step by step," he added.

The £1.1 billion figure was discussed during a meeting of the parties and head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, at Stormont Castle on Thursday.

The parties also wish to seek longer-term funding models, including possible reform of the Barnett formula, from the Treasury alongside the potential billion-pound payment.

However, the NI Secretary said “a proper plan” to restore power-sharing is needed “before we start talking much at all”.

“I’m pleased to hear the parties are talking about the future, and not looking at the past, because we need to move forward now,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

“Northern Ireland needs to see the Executive up and running again and decisions need to be taken by decision makers, I’ve seen it myself behind the scenes in recent months, parties can work together. I take it as a good start.”

While in Lisburn, Mr Heaton-Harris was given a tour of the state-of-the-art grounds, called the Bluebell Stadium, which was aided by financial support from over 300 investors alongside investment from the Army Covenant Fund, Whitemountain Programme, Co-Op Foundation, Department for Communities and a loan from the Ulster Community Investment Trust.