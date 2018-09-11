Micheál Martin denies Sean Gallagher is 'proxy' Fianna Fáil candidate

Micheál Martin has rejected any suggestion that Seán Gallagher is a proxy Fianna Fáil candidate in the presidential election as "ridiculous".

And the Fianna Fáil leader reiterated his parliamentary party's support for President Michael D Higgins to get a second term in Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Martin was responding to the news that businessman and former Dragons' Den star Mr Gallagher has secured the backing of enough local authorities to get on the ballot paper for the election next month.

Mr Gallagher did so with the backing of some Fianna Fáil councillors.

Mr Martin welcomed other candidates entering the race and said that he made it clear that Fianna Fáil councillors had an entitlement to nominate candidates other than Mr Higgins.

"We're not in the business of blocking candidates," he said.

Pressed on if Mr Gallagher is a proxy candidate for Fianna Fáil he replied: "I think that’s ridiculous. Clearly not."

Mr Martin also said that Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party had decided to support Mr Higgins on the grounds that they believe he has "performed very well on behalf of the country" at home and abroad.

He added: "He’s very well placed given his personal background, his political background, his depth, intellectual capacity to take us through as president what will be a very important series of events in terms of commemorations of the war of independence period, the civil war and beyond that."

