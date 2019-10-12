Micheál Martin criticises Fine Gael for 'failing to deliver projects' as he puts Fianna Fáil on election footing

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has put his party on an election footing tonight with a series of stinging criticisms of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Government’s record on housing and health.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has put his party on an election footing tonight with a series of stinging criticisms of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Government’s record on housing and health.

Speaking at his party’s president’s dinner in Dublin tonight, Martin accused Fine Gael of using public money to promote the Government in the run-up to the recent local and European elections.

He added that Fine Gael was “incapable of understanding or tackling” major issues, and accused ministers of “failing to deliver projects without massive delays and overspending”.

READ MORE: Fionnán Sheahan: 'A November election, but will the whole country be going to vote?'

“Ministers who spent time managing rather than chasing after photographers would be a start - as would a government which worked to understand problems rather than deny that they exist,” Martin told party members tonight.

“There will be an election next year unless the Taoiseach decides to try to pull a stroke of some sort because he thinks it will benefit him. It’s already obvious that he is constantly looking for party political angles on everything.”

He said there was a “relentless campaign of using public money to promote government” before last May’s local elections.

“One of the largest and most cynical government marketing campaigns ever undertaken meant that every local area was bombarded with marketing about the enormous shower of public funding that Fine Gael ministers said was on the way,” he said.

“The public didn’t fall for it.”

READ MORE: 'My position hasn't changed' - Micheal Martin insists Fianna Fáil won't seek election before Christmas

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Reuters

The Fianna Fáil leader also rounded on the UK’s Conservative Party’s staunch Brexiteers.

“Irrespective of how the next few weeks turn out, Brexit has already caused immense damage and it will cause much more in the future,” he said.

“It is the project of a group of English ideologues who have seen their arguments dismantled and are left with little more than anti-EU prejudice.”

He also paid tribute to former Taoiseach Brian Cowen as he recovers from illness.

“I want to say to the Cowen family how much we are thinking of our friend Brian as he is on the road to recovery. His passionate commitment to his family, his community, his friends, his party and his country has always defined him. We wish Brian a speedy recovery.”

Speaking to journalists prior to the event in Ballsbridge, Mr Martin said he did not favour a general election before Christmas, but acknowledged it was the Taoiseach's "prerogative' to call one if he wished.

Taken ill: Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"The next general election will be on health, will be on housing, cost of living, growing concerns around crime, climate change. For quite large sections of the population those would be the issues, whenever the election is called, that will be predominant," he said.

READ MORE: Philip Ryan: 'Budget debate frames key battlegrounds for the coming election'

He declined to be drawn on how many seats the party will win in the forthcoming by-elections next month but said the party would be competitive in all four constituencies where votes are due to be held.

Mr Martin said Fianna Fáil will be going into the next general election "in an even stronger position than we went into the 2016 general election, and we will win additional seats". But he would not say how many new seats the party will win.

READ MORE: Varadkar v Martin: Latest polls show Micheál Martin edging ahead... let the battle begin

Online Editors