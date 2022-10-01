Micheál Martin uses Fianna Fáil ard fheis speech to hit out at critics of Ireland as a ‘failed state’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is joined on stage by Fianna Fáil party representatives following his address at the ard fheis in Dublin. PA

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has accused political opponents of trying to exploit the country’s problems and misleading people by describing Ireland as a ‘failed state’.

In his first and only speech to the Fianna Fáil ard fheis as Taoiseach in this government, Mr Martin hailed the coalition’s progress in a range of areas, including emerging from the pandemic “faster than any country in Europe”.

“This month there are over 400,000 more people at work than there were on the day this government took up office,” he told Fianna Fáil delegates at the RDS in Dublin.

Mr Martin received a standing ovation from around 2,000 delegates on his arrival and at the conclusion of his televised address which largely focused on his achievements to date in government.

He pledged to tackle the worsening housing and homelessness crisis by delivering more social and affordable housing and making healthcare more accessible and affordable, by providing more hospital beds, more doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.

While not mentioning other parties by name, he criticised “those who dismiss the progress we have achieved and seek to tell a story of Ireland as some type of ‘failed state’ are deliberately misleading our people and selling our country short”.

He suggested that the greatest divide in Irish politics is between those who “want to tackle our country’s problems and those who want to exploit them” and “those who see politics as the means to advance the interests of the nation and those who only care about attacking others”.

Acknowledging the cost of living crisis, he said that the Government had introduced the “largest ever programme of direct supports for families and businesses”.

He admitted that the Coalition’s action on housing “is not being felt by everyone yet” but said that by every measure the number of new homes and renovations has increased.

“The only way to tackle the unacceptable homelessness in our country is to urgently move forward these plans – but there are immediate actions which are being taken,” he said.

“That’s why we’re putting major new resources into working with those on the frontline to the homeless.”

On climate action he said the Government was determined to ensure it is remembered for transforming Ireland’s energy sector by “bringing the benefits of clean, reliable and affordable energy to every part of our country”.

On the North, he said that too little had been done to bring communities together, tackle disadvantage and to tackle sectarianism, and highlighted the success of his department’s Shared Island Unit in delivering infrastructure projects.

Introducing Mr Martin, Education Minister Norma Foley paid tribute to her party leader, claiming that he had faced down “Putin and his Kremlin bully boys”.

She launched a sustained attack on Sinn Féin, describing them as “negative, spineless, baseless opposition” and insisting “you cannot run a country on soundbites”.

She claimed that the party had attempted to set up a database for mass surveillance “to snoop on every Irish adult” and had an “online army of trolls and bots”.