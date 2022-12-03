THE public would prefer Micheál Martin to remain on as Taoiseach rather than swap jobs with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in two weeks’ time, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent shows 43pc of people would prefer Mr Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, to continue office, significantly ahead of 34pc who would prefer Mr Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, to become Taoiseach as expected on December 17.

More than a fifth of those polled, 22pc, are undecided. The findings reveal that the number of people who want Mr Martin to remain on has grown since the same question was asked of voters a month ago and found the two party leaders tied on 39pc each.

The poll also finds strong support for Paschal Donohoe remaining as Finance Minister rather than swapping jobs with Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure Minister.

While 52pc want Mr Donohoe, a Fine Gael TD, to remain in the Department of Finance just 27pc want Mr McGrath, the Fianna Fáil TD, to takeover on Merrion Street with 22pc of those polled unsure.

It comes as Sinn Féin continues to be the most popular party in the country on 34pc, which is unchanged on the last poll a month ago where support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party fell by three points.

There is mixed news for the Coalition parties with Fine Gael up two points to 23pc, while Fianna Fáil is unchanged on 17pc as is the Green Party on 3pc.

Elsewhere, there has been a drop in support for Solidarity-People Before Profit which is down two points to 3pc, while the Social Democrats are up one point to 5pc.

Support for Aontú is unchanged on 4pc and the Labour Party is also unchanged on 3pc, while Independents and others have dropped by one point to 9pc.

The poll was carried out among a sample of 1,352 people on Thursday and Friday of this week and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7pc

