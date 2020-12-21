Micheál Martin should lead party into next election, Fianna Fáil minister insists

Taoiseach Micheál Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has insisted.

Mr O’Brien said the Taoiseach should “100pc” continue as party leader when his term of office comes to an end in December 2022.

The minister said Mr Martin should “absolutely” lead the party into the next general election which is due to take place in 2025.

“I’ve seen how well Micheál is able to manage and run government at a first-hand level and I have every confidence in him, absolutely every confidence in him,” Mr O’Brien told the Irish Independent.

“I’ve actually been out and about with him and seen the response that he gets – he’s an extremely hard worker,” he added.

Asked if Mr Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next election, Mr O’Brien said: “Why not? Of course he should, absolutely.”

The Housing Minister’s comments are sure to spark debate within Fianna Fáil where TDs regularly discuss who should replace Mr Martin as leader before his term in the Taoiseach’s Office ends.

Mr O’Brien’s intervention also comes against a backdrop of a string of poor opinion poll results since the general election which showed the party with around 11pc of public support.

However, a Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times poll yesterday had the party up three points to 22pc, while Fine Gael was down four to 27pc and Sinn Féin was up two to 32pc.

Mr O’Brien said “far too much store” is put into political opinion polls.

“Sinn Féin actually live by the polls,” he said. “They think if they get a decent poll it’s permanent but let’s remember every general election there’s a swing here and there. It happened towards them this time but if I look at their performance since, I think it has been pretty abysmal.”

He also insisted Fianna Fáil’s performance in Government will be take on board by voters at the next election.

“The hard work and not just the hard work itself but the results from that hard work will pay off and I think it is being recognised and I think it will be recognised,” he said.

“That’s not wishful thinking. Look at what Fianna Fáil have taken on as portfolios. We’ve got Housing, we’ve got Health, we’ve got Education, we’ve got Agriculture, we’ve the Taoiseach and then we’ve the chief whip. We’ve never shirked our responsibility as a party and all of our ministers are working extremely hard,” he added.

The minister said the party had hoped to do better in the general election but said Fianna Fáil is still the largest party in the Dáil, Seanad and across the country’s local authorities.

He also said there has not been a significant drop in support in his constituency since the party entered Government. He said Fianna Fáil is not focused on the next election but rather wants to fulfil its Programme for Government commitments on housing, health and education, among other areas.

Mr O’Brien said he hoped to remain as Housing Minister when Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach in two years’ time.

He played down suggestions from within his own party that a ‘housing roadshow’, which has seen him travel the country meeting Fianna Fáil councillors, is part of a leadership bid to replace the Taoiseach.

“I’m delighted to be Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and I really want to do a good job here and actually deliver on what I’ve said I would do,” he said.

“So I’ll keep working on driving down homelessness, delivering affordable rental, delivering affordable purchase and the biggest house building programme and public house-building programme in the history of the State.”

Some of Mr O’Brien’s colleagues have tipped him as a possible successor to Mr Martin. Fellow Dublin TD Jim O’Callaghan is also seen as a lead contender if a Fianna Fáil leadership contest is sparked by Mr Martin stepping aside.

The Taoiseach regularly faces criticism from TDs and senators at parliamentary party meetings over his

management of Fianna Fáil.