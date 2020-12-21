| 4.8°C Dublin

Micheál Martin should lead party into next election, Fianna Fáil minister insists

Call follows string of poor opinion poll results for FF

Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien (left) with party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien (left) with party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Colin Keegan

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Taoiseach Micheál Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has insisted.

Mr O’Brien said the Taoiseach should “100pc” continue as party leader when his term of office comes to an end in December 2022.

The minister said Mr Martin should “absolutely” lead the party into the next general election which is due to take place in 2025.

