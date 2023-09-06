Micheál Martin says Robbie Keane managing Israeli football team is not sportswashing

Former Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane is unveiled as the new manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he does not believe Robbie Keane’s decision to manage Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv amounts to ‘sportswashing’.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward criticised the decision by the former Ireland international in the Dáil saying it is an “attempt to gloss over and legitimise the apartheid regime”.

However, on the second day of his visit to the Middle East which saw the Tánaiste travel to Ramallah in Palestine, Mr Martin said he did not believe the appoint was sportswashing.

“I'm not sure that would amount to sportwashing,” the Fianna Fáil leader said.

“I think we have to maintain people-to-people relationships and I think dialogue and ongoing engagement is important,” he added.

Mr Martin said he does not like commenting on “individual decisions by citizens” and add that people are entitled to take decisions about their lives and sporting careers.

“I am not comfortable with commenting either positively or adversely on what any individual citizens do with their lives. I think that's a sensitive dangerous trend in itself,” he said.

Mr Martin’s comments came after he held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. He also met a range of local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including the United Nations (UN) who offer support to Palestinians who have been forced from their homes of Israeli settlers.

Speaking in the Dáil in June, Mr Ward said it was “deeply disappointing” the former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool player go on to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“My concern is that this move is another attempt at sports washing. When people of the stature of Robbie Keane ply their trade in Israel, it is an attempt to gloss over and legitimise the apartheid regime,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

Mr Ward said Robbie Keane said in an interview that he was going to Israel for “sporting reasons” but this was “no consolation” to the family Palestinian footballer Omar Abu Qatin who was killed by the Israeli Defence Forces.

“The 25-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children after being shot in the chest outside his home. He worked as an electrician during the week but put on his boots for Turmus Ayya at weekends,” he added.

In the same Dáil debate, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews also criticised Keane for joining the Israeli football team.

Asked about the comments from Sinn Féin TDs at a press conference, Mr Keane said he does not want to get into politics.

“I’m here as a football man and somebody that loves the game so I’ll certainly just focus on that. It’s the right opportunity to work with people that’s got the same vision as me. There’s millions of coaches out there trying to get jobs and I’m no different,” he added.

Keane’s assistant coach is his former Ireland teammate Rory Delap.

During his meeting with President Abbas, Mr Martin said he believe there should be election in Palestine where a vote has not been held for 16 years.

The 87-year-old leader said he could not hold elections because Israel would not let Palestinians living in Jerusalem return to Palestine to vote.

Mr Martin told the president mechanism, such as online voting, could be used to facilitate elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Martin said he told the President there are “times when you have to take risks in terms of the pursuit of peace.

Mr Martin also said he does not like to use the word “apartheid” but said there is “no doubt that there is fundamental discrimination against Palestinians”.