Micheál Martin says he takes Jeffrey Donaldson at face value over desire to restore Northern Ireland Assembly

Tánaiste Micheál Martin would not comment on the path forward if the DUP were to reject any EU-UK deal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he accepts the good faith of Jeffrey Donaldson in wanting to see a restoration of Northern Ireland’s devolved government once a satisfactory deal is reached on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who was in Dublin today, said of the resumed UK-EU talks on trade snags: “I think if we can solve one problem, we may be able to solve another.”

Mr Martin said he accepted the DUP leader’s words in saying he had a genuine desire to go back into the Executive and Assembly at Stormont, once the Protocol issue is sorted.

However, he would not comment on the path forward if the DUP were to reject any EU-UK deal as inadequate.

The Fianna Fáil leader said patience is needed, as well as time for the negotiators on both sides to arrive at a comprehensive agreement.

Mr Heaton-Harris said it was a “shared priority” to see the Executive restored in Northern Ireland. Despite having the legal power to call an election, he said it was “worth taking my time”.

Meanwhile, he refused to offer any apology for Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s exclusion from all-party talks in Belfast with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The row was “in the past”, he said. “We’re moving on.”

Northern minister Steve Baker – who apologised for not paying sufficient heed to Ireland’s legitimate views on Brexit – was present at a press conference in Farmleigh after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

He said the Dublin-London link is “a foundational relationship for us”. “We’re now on a positive trajectory,” he added.

If a deal is reached in UK-EU negotiations, he has little doubt MPs of all persuasions – including Eurosceptic members of the Brexiteer ERG group – will rally around it.

Mr Martin said the Irish side had expressed “strong concerns” on British government legacy legislation to draw a line under killings on all sides during the Troubles.

He noted that Sinn Féin was vocal on the issue, but said he recently met victim representatives in the North who had sought meetings and had not been facilitated.

The families of many of those killed and maimed by Provisional IRA violence had not received details or closure.

While there was an onus on the Irish and British governments to address killings in the past, this also applied to “those who were in lockstep with paramilitaries in the past”, he said, adding of Sinn Féin: “I don’t think they can separate themselves.”

Mr Martin praised the breadth and substance of discussions between British and Irish ministers, including Eamon Ryan and Justice Minister Simon Harris on the Irish side.

“We want to maintain this momentum,” he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris and Minister of State Steve Baker were joined by digital minister Julia Lopez MP and climate minister Graham Stuart on the British side.

The Conference was established under Strand Three of the good Friday Agreement “to promote bilateral co-operation at all levels on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of the UK and Irish Governments”.