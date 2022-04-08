Micheál Martin says expulsion of Irish diplomats from Moscow ‘completely unjustified’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the expulsion of two Irish diplomats from Russia was “completely unjustified”, but has again declined to say if Ireland will expel Moscow’s ambassador in Dublin

The move by Moscow yesterday was in response to Ireland’s expulsion of four Russian diplomats based in Dublin last week.

Asked if Ireland would now consider expelling Russia’s ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov, Mr Martin said he did not believe in a tit-for-tat approach and that at present sanctions were the most effective way of harming Russia’s war effort.

He was speaking following a meeting with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin at her residence in Helsinki. Ms Marin said that expelling Russia’s ambassador to her country was an issue that would be discussed this week.

“It is completely unjustified. The two people concerned are diplomats, engaged in nothing other than diplomatic activities,” Mr Martin said of the expulsion of Irish diplomats.

“We did expel four senior members of the Russian team for behaviour that was not compatible with diplomatic activities and that was contrary to diplomatic norms.”

He said the Russian response was “unjustifiable”. He said that Ireland would continue to work with the EU on “sanctions generally, including common approaches on diplomacy”.

“I don’t believe in a tit-for-tat approach or just reacting to the latest move by the Russian Federation and we’ll make our own decisions in the fullness of time, taking our own considerations – security dimensions being one – into account and also the most impactful way to keep the pressure on Russia,” he said.

He said at the moment sanctions were the most effective way of impacting Russia’s capability to wage war.

Mr Martin also defended Ireland’s decision not to provide military aid to Ukraine. “Nothing in Ireland’s position on military neutrality in any way impedes the EU response,” he said.

“We are not a strong military country, so we want to play to our strengths where we can be most effective in terms of our contribution. We will reflect on these issues later. For now, we want to maintain our strong unity of purpose.”

Mr Martin said he and Ms Marin discussed the implications for security arising from the Ukrainian invasion. “While Ireland is a militarily neutral country, we are not politically or morally neutral in the face of these war crimes and opposition,” he said.

Ms Marin said the Russian invasion had fundamentally changed the security situation in Finland. Russia and Finland are separated by a 1,340km-long border.

She said her country was providing humanitarian aid and military equipment to Ukraine and that 16,000 people fleeing the war had arrived in Finland.

She said that her country stands ready to receive more and had already decided to reserve €700 million to support those arriving in the time ahead.

She said more must be done at an EU level to weaken Russia’s ability to finance war. “We want to help anyway we can. We have to help Ukraine win the war. It is not if Ukraine wins the war, it's when, and the Ukrainian people have already won the war in our hearts,” she said.

Asked if Finland would join Nato, she said there would be discussions in the coming weeks in the Finnish parliament on foot of a report commissioned by her government which she said will lead to a national debate and discussion. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Finnish parliament today.

Speaking earlier, Mr Martin said that more than 20,000 refugees from Ukraine had now arrived into Ireland since the war began and acknowledged it would be difficult to accommodate all of them.

“We have never experienced such a rapid inflow of refugees fleeing war before and I want to pay tribute to the public service in terms of responding at a number of different levels," he said.

“On the accommodation front, it is stretched, but there are lots of new initiatives coming on stream. It will be difficult in the coming weeks, of that there is no doubt. We are bringing more staffing, particularly on the pledging side, to get through that list faster and to release homes faster for refugees coming into the country.”

He said that because of Ireland’s participation in the EU temporary protection directive, which provides state support across the bloc for refugees, it would fulfil its obligations “as best we can”.

“We're in full solidarity with Ukraine because we're very conscious that the Russian Federation would like to see European states coming under pressure, would like to see European states buckle, there's no doubt that there is a strategic approach behind the Russian bombardment of cities and towns, and the intimidation and the desire to create migration as a leverage and that's not something new now.

“We've got to resist that. We're all part of a community within Europe. We have to stand up against that type of naked aggression and it will be challenging for us. This war will have impacts on us all. Our challenge is to put humanity first and do everything we can to protect the lives.”

Mr Martin said that there would be a meeting between the three Coalition leaders and the Finance and Public Expenditure ministers on Monday to discuss further measures to address the cost of living. He said the meeting would “map out” the approach the Government will take in the coming months and into the budget in October, but declined to be drawn on specific measures

“We have to have a more comprehensive response to the economic impacts of this war and the current inflationary cycle and the cost of living. It cannot be from week to week. I think we have to stand back and look at this with a medium timeframe, to do the right thing, not to chase inflation and get the wrong results,” he said.

“The critical issue is how do we protect people from the worst impacts of the cost of living increases? I think we have to do that in a way that does not make it worse in terms of inflationary pressures.

“The meeting on Monday will be with a view to scoping out what is the better response here and that means bringing in the social partners in my view. I will be asking NESC [National Economic and Social Council] also to prepare a position paper for the Government in terms of what's the most effective way to respond to this unique set of circumstances coming out of a pandemic, which created its own inflationary cycle, then a war and on top of that.”

“My main focus is on the bigger picture of how do we respond as a society to this cost of living (issue) which will be with us for quite some time.

“We will meet on Monday to try and map out a comprehensive response but again, it would be in the budgetary framework.”

Speaking to Irish journalists in Helsinki earlier this morning, Mr Martin said he had a very broad discussion with the Finnish president Sauli Niinistö on the war in Ukraine and “the degree to which the multilateral order has been turned upside down”.

He said their discussions also focused on “the sheer barbaric nature of the attack on Ukrainian civilians, and the implications for the security architecture of Europe well into the future and the capacity of open economies like Ireland and Finland that are very alike”.

Mr Martin will travel to Tallinn in Estonia later on Friday to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. He will also visit a digital services hub, as well as the Co-operative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.