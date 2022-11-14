Micheál Martin rules out holding referendum on Ceta as Green rebel TD calls for public vote

A REFERENDUM on Ceta, the EU’s trade deal with Canada, would be “worthwhile”, a Green Party TD has said.

Neasa Hourigan, who is currently without the whip, suggested it “could be added” to a slate of consultations with the people, noting that a referendum is due on the Constitution’s reference to a woman’s role in the home.

She was speaking on RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme following the Supreme Court ruling that the current means of proposed ratification of Ceta is unconstitutional.

That case was brought by Green TD Patrick Costello, who is also without the whip.

The court ruled that the matter could be tidied up by legislation.

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin noted that avenue to resolve the problem and ruled out the prospect of a referendum – as he emphatically did again on Saturday.

“It does not require a referendum, the Supreme Court is adamant on that,” he said.

But Ms Hourigan said: “I think it might be wise of the Government to take a moment to consider whether they want to sidestep our constitution in this way.

“I think we have some other referendums coming down the track, not least the referendum on the woman’s place in the home, and this could be added to that slate of referendums.

“It would be possible, and I think it is of such importance, that it would be worthwhile doing that. This is serious stuff.

“My position on Ceta hasn’t changed. The ratified policy of the Green Party is to object to Ceta.

“Now the reality is, in coalition, that sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. And myself and Patrick felt that this is a decision that will have ramifications for generations to come in Ireland, and it was worth objecting to this particular issue.

“But it is the ratified policy of the Green Party to object to Ceta and that has not been overturned at any time.”

However, speaking in Cork, Mr Martin again ruled out a referendum. He said the issues involved can be fully resolved through legislative changes.

“I have spoken to the Attorney General in relation to it (Ceta) and there is credit to Patrick Costello for taking the case because, on a positive level, it has brought clarity,” he said.



“It does require legislative change to the Arbitration Act, it is essentially a point of law and I think it is the value again of a democracy and the separation of powers,” he added.

“This is a very important point I would make in this context – when we talk to younger people in schools about the strength and resilience of our democracy, it is about the separation of powers.

​“What the Supreme Court is saying is there is a point of law here that you need to remedy – and they point out how it can be remedied through amendments to the Arbitration Act which is essentially ensuring nothing can be done which in any way impacts negatively.”