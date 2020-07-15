Micheál Martin rejects claim that 'Apple got sorted' in appeal against EU Commission tax ruling

Solidarity TD Mick Barry referred to the Apple tax case when highlighting the plight of Debenhams workers who lost their jobs after the company liquidated its Irish operations during the pandemic .Picture Credit: Frank McGrath, 15/7/20

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has denied that 'Apple got sorted' in the appeal against the European Commission's €13bn tax ruling.

And he defended the State's actions in pursing the appeal saying it was important to protect the State's industrial policy and reputation "that we do things within the law".

Critics of the appeal of the Commission's State Aid ruling have claimed that the Ireland was foregoing a potential tax windfall of €13bn from the tech giant.

The General Court of the European Union (GCEU) annulled the Commission's decision today.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry referred to the Apple tax case when highlighting the plight of Debenhams workers who lost their jobs after the company liquidated its Irish operations during the pandemic.

They are protesting for previously agreed levels of redundancy payments from the company.

The Cork North Central TD said the workers marched on the Dáil today chanting " Apple got sorted out, we got sold out. "

He argued that Mr Martin "supported the successful appeal against Apple paying this state €13bn.

"The Debenhams workers are campaigning for a far smaller sum - €13m yet your government takes no action on their behalf."

He said the €13m is necessary to provide almost 1,000 Debenhams workers with two weeks statutory redundancy payments plus two weeks per year of service to top that.

Mr Barry said they're blockading Debenhams' former locations in Ireland to prevent liquidators removing stock.

He said Mr Martin offers sympathy on the workers plight but downplays the possibility of them receiving more than the statutory redundancy payment and that this won't "cut it with these workers".

He said Mr Martin had promised the possibility of law reform to improve workers' rights in liquidation situations.

Mr Barry called on the government to intervene and suggested emergency legislation was necessary.

Mr Martin took issue with the remarks about the Apple case.

He said: "Apple didn't get sorted and Apple is about workers too. Apple are in Ireland since 1980....

"The court decision is that there was no state aid to Apple - that's the essential point that the court decided.

"Apple now employs 6,000 people across the country. That's important."

Mr Martin added: "There's been an ongoing view from yourself and others consistently undermining the role of multinational companies in Ireland and I think I just want to put on the record that it's an important role.

"It underpins the work of many small to medium sized companies who create thousands of jobs.

"And there are hundreds of thousands of jobs involved in companies like Apple.

"It was important in terms of protecting that industrial policy of the last 30 or 40 years in my view to identify the state's own credibility and reputation in that we do things within the law," Mr Martin added.

In relation to the Debenhams workers the Taoiseach said that he couldn't commit to something he can't legally deliver.

"I have said before the treatment of the workers by Debenhams is unacceptable and wrong and yes, the law does need to change.

"That in itself won't benefit the workers themselves."

He said the State will help them with training supports and efforts to find alternative employment and that statutory redundancy still holds.

Mr Martin added: "That said that's not in itself satisfaction for the workers because they're being denied justice by the company.

"I think the company's behaviour has been disreputable and has been wrong and they haven't treated workers with the dignity and respect and supports that they deserve."

