Michéal Martin reiterates commitment to address findings of damning report into bullying and sexual misconduct in the military

Tanaiste and Defence Minister Michéal Martin has reiterated a commitment to address the failings of the Defence Forces highlighted in a damning report into bullying, harassment and misogyny within the military.

Speaking at the launch of a history of the Defence Forces in a book by historian Eoin Kinsella ‘The Irish Defence Forces 1922- 2022,’ at Dublin city hall , he acknowledged what he called “a serious failure” of the Defence Forces to uphold the high standards expected of the military.

“One of the most importance aspects of being the defence forces of a democratic state is the willingness to hold yourself to high standards and admit failures,” he said.

“This history was prepared before the recent report on abuse experienced within the Defence Forces was published,” he said in reference to the findings of the independent review group (IRG) last month.

"However it does point to serious failure to adapt the culture and behaviour which prevailed within the Defence Forces once we joined others in widening enlistment,” he said.

The IRG report published by the Tánaiste found that “neither men nor women in the Defence Forces are working in a safe working environment” and the forces struggle with gender, displaying hyper-masculinities and pockets of “deeply misogynistic attitudes and behaviours”.

“At best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks,” the report said.

The Tanaiste said: “This failure has had a terrible impact on volunteers who sought only to serve their country but were denied basic protection and support.

“What matters now is that we deal with the finding comprehensively and that we do so in accordance with the honourable values which are found throughout the history of our Defence Forces,“ he said in reference to a statutory inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the forces announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after the IRG report was published.

The IRG was established in 2021 following allegations from former female members of the Defence Forces known as the Women of Honour whose allegations of widespread abuse were aired in an RTÉ documentary.