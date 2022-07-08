Micheál Martin pitches for a better Dublin-London relationship in a ‘post Boris Johnson world’ at Guernsey conference

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during a press conference following a British-Irish Council summit meeting at the St Pierre Park Hotel in Guernsey. Picture: PA

The Taoiseach has said he hopes a new UK prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson, can help rebuild relations with Dublin.

Micheál Martin said there was now an opportunity to look afresh at British-Irish links as relations, across five prime ministers since 1990, have deteriorated in recent years in the aftermath of Brexit in 2016 and are widely believed to be at a 30-year low.

The Taoiseach was speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Guernsey, a grouping of government leaders in these islands which was set up as part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement on peace in Northern Ireland.

The London delegation at this meeting was led by junior Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns, a Belfast-born politician who comes from a Catholic background but who grew up in England and has been active in the Conservative Party since his college years.

Johnson friend and rival Michael Gove had been expected to lead the UK government delegation in Guernsey. But he was sacked from Johnson’s cabinet on Wednesday night.

The British-Irish Council is made up of representatives from the UK and Irish governments, the home-rule administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the governments of the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

Since its inception the Taoiseach of the day generally attends but London often sends a more junior representative and yesterday the Democratic Unionist Party boycotted the meeting in line with their ongoing objections to the EU Northern Ireland trade protocol.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Burns defended Brexit and the UK's handling of it thus far. But he also agreed work was needed to improve British-Irish relations but said the UK had the right to protect its own interests after Brexit.

Although the UK government is legislating to change the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said its preference remained for a negotiated solution.

But the Taoiseach said he hoped the relationship between Dublin and London can be "rebuilt." Mr Martin said unilateralism by the UK government on any issue had "never worked" and he recalled being part of the Irish government when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in April 1998.

"It was always based on trust, working together and giving each other a heads-up," Mr Martin said.

Mr Burns, who helped run Boris Johnson's campaign for the Conservative Party leadership in 2019, said the move to oust the prime minister had been an "emotional and turbulent" period. He said Mr Johnson was his boss and his friend and the process to replace him should happen in a dignified and edifying manner.